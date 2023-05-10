Six-weeks of improvement works on the A96 near Aberdeen Airport to start next week

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Upgrades to the A96 Aberdeen to Inverurie road west of Aberdeen Airport will be begin next week lasting the next six weeks.

Amey will be carrying out upgrades to a section of the A96 between Craibstone Roundabout and Kinellar, west of the airport.

Work will last six weeks beginning on Monday, May 15, and last until Saturday, June 24.

It includes installation of new traffic signs, barriers and road markings long the roughly three miles of road.

The £140,000 project led by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland aims to better inform the 25,000 drivers who use this busy section of the A96 each day.

In addition to A96 works, Amey will also carry out improvements on local roads in the area at Clinterty Road and the B979.

Due to works being carried out, lane closures along the A96 will be put in place, which could lead to delays to motorists travelling through the area.

A diversion route will also be in place to allow crews to build a traffic island at the Tyrebagger junction.

This involved motorists leaving the A96 and onto the B979 before turning right, heading towards Kinellar roundabout to the west of Blackburn.

To keep updated with traffic in your area, visit Traffic Scotland.