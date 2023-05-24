Andre Rieu: Everything you need to know about the upcoming show at P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andre Rieu: Everything you need to know about the upcoming show at P&J Live

Andre Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra will be returning to the Aberdeen arena on Thursday.

By Cameron Roy
Andre Rieu is coming back to perform at Aberdeen's P&J Live. Image: P&J Live.
Andre Rieu is coming back to perform at Aberdeen's P&J Live. Image: P&J Live.

Andre Rieu returns to Aberdeen this week, with thousands looking forward to his orchestral showcase.

The Dutch violinist and conductor is best known for making classical music more accessible and creating the waltz-playing Johanna Strauss Orchestra.

He last performed at The P&J Live last April, delighting the crowd with a wide array of music. 

Here’s everything you need to know about the musician’s much-anticipated return to the Granite City.

When and where will Andre Rieu perform in Aberdeen?

Andre Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra will play P&J Live on Thursday May 25.

Doors open at 5.30pm and the main show starts at 7.30pm. There will be an interval during the show and the concert will end at 10.05pm.

Andre Rieu performing at P&J Live in April 2022. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

However, there will be roadworks on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverurie road, west of Aberdeen Airport on the day of the concert.

P&J Live has asked attendees to leave for the show in plenty of time, to not miss any of the action.

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster from £58.

Andre Rieu will perform live in 2023 at P&J Live in Aberdeen.
Andre Rieu has been credited for popularising classical music.

Which tunes will Andre Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra perform?

A true king of romance, the musician has sold more than 40million albums.

His concerts are a heady mix of musical genres, where you can find everything from Strauss to Bruce Springsteen, as classical meets rock and pop.

Andre and his orchestra and singers are renowned for providing an evening of top-flight entertainment, full of lush costumes, dazzling sets, and plenty of glitz and glamour.

The north-east got into the groove at Andre Rieu's concert at P&J Live last year. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
The north-east got into the groove at Andre Rieu’s concert at P&J Live last year. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

Will Andre Rieu wear a kilt in Aberdeen?

Andre seems to enjoy keeping his audiences in suspense, and has not confirmed if he will be returning in a kilt this year.

Last year, the King of the Waltz delighted fans when his P&J Live encore saw him emerge in Highland dress as the 10,000 strong audience roared their approval.

Andre Rieu surprised the Aberdeen audience last year in his kilt. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Andre Rieu surprised the Aberdeen audience last year in his kilt. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

He told The Press and Journal he has not worn a kilt since that show, but will still be looking to surprise audiences this year.

Are there any restrictions?

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

For everyone’s safety, large bags, backpacks of any kind and umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

P&J Live advises visitors to continue wearing masks in crowded indoor places – although not compulsory.

Watch a video shot by a fan at last year’s P&J Live concert below:

What type of ticket do I need?

If using a digital ticket, prior to entry ensure you are logged in to your Ticketmaster app and open the ticket, 4G tends to slow down when big crowds gather. Photos and screenshots of tickets will not work.

If using a print-at-home ticket, please ensure this is printed before your arrival at the venue.

How do I get the bus to P&J Live?

Stagecoach will be operating its 727 Service between Union Square and P&J Live, running every 15 minutes to 30 minutes. View the timetable on the Stagecoach website.

The PJ1 bus service will also be in operation, departing Union Square at 5.50pm and then every 20 minutes until 7.30pm.

They will depart back into Aberdeen City Centre after the event is finished from the taxi rank.

Additional buses will depart from Craibstone Park and Ride to the venue on the dedicated PJ4 service every 20 minutes from 6.10pm.

