Andre Rieu: Everything you need to know about the upcoming show at P&J Live

Andre Rieu returns to Aberdeen this week, with thousands looking forward to his orchestral showcase.

The Dutch violinist and conductor is best known for making classical music more accessible and creating the waltz-playing Johanna Strauss Orchestra.

He last performed at The P&J Live last April, delighting the crowd with a wide array of music.

Here’s everything you need to know about the musician’s much-anticipated return to the Granite City.

When and where will Andre Rieu perform in Aberdeen?

Andre Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra will play P&J Live on Thursday May 25.

Doors open at 5.30pm and the main show starts at 7.30pm. There will be an interval during the show and the concert will end at 10.05pm.

However, there will be roadworks on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverurie road, west of Aberdeen Airport on the day of the concert.

P&J Live has asked attendees to leave for the show in plenty of time, to not miss any of the action.

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster from £58.

Which tunes will Andre Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra perform?

A true king of romance, the musician has sold more than 40million albums.

His concerts are a heady mix of musical genres, where you can find everything from Strauss to Bruce Springsteen, as classical meets rock and pop.

Andre and his orchestra and singers are renowned for providing an evening of top-flight entertainment, full of lush costumes, dazzling sets, and plenty of glitz and glamour.

Will Andre Rieu wear a kilt in Aberdeen?

Andre seems to enjoy keeping his audiences in suspense, and has not confirmed if he will be returning in a kilt this year.

Last year, the King of the Waltz delighted fans when his P&J Live encore saw him emerge in Highland dress as the 10,000 strong audience roared their approval.

He told The Press and Journal he has not worn a kilt since that show, but will still be looking to surprise audiences this year.

Are there any restrictions?

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

For everyone’s safety, large bags, backpacks of any kind and umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

P&J Live advises visitors to continue wearing masks in crowded indoor places – although not compulsory.

What type of ticket do I need?

If using a digital ticket, prior to entry ensure you are logged in to your Ticketmaster app and open the ticket, 4G tends to slow down when big crowds gather. Photos and screenshots of tickets will not work.

If using a print-at-home ticket, please ensure this is printed before your arrival at the venue.

How do I get the bus to P&J Live?

Stagecoach will be operating its 727 Service between Union Square and P&J Live, running every 15 minutes to 30 minutes. View the timetable on the Stagecoach website.

The PJ1 bus service will also be in operation, departing Union Square at 5.50pm and then every 20 minutes until 7.30pm.

They will depart back into Aberdeen City Centre after the event is finished from the taxi rank.

Additional buses will depart from Craibstone Park and Ride to the venue on the dedicated PJ4 service every 20 minutes from 6.10pm.