Aberdeenshire Council tells homeowner 2ft pothole won’t be fixed until April 2024

A Peterhead householder is fuming after being told it will be another year before a pothole outside his home is fixed.

Martin Smith has been trying since last July to get Aberdeenshire Council to fill it, and he was initially told it would be filled by May 1 this year.

However after the date came, and went, he phoned to find out if the roads team were imminently going to be in his street to fix it.

Homeowner now waiting until April 2024

But what happened next was “unbelieveabe”, as Peterhead warehouse supervisor Mr Smith said: “I was told that the pothole would not be fixed until April 14, 2024.

“I could not believe what I was hearing. I had already waited since last July, and I was told it would be fixed by May 1.

“So when that date came and went, I asked for an update. I was told that I now need to wait another 11months, as the road is not a priority road.

“But it is still my road, and we use it, and anyone at any time could go down this pothole. There is another deeper pothole on the street. In fact, there are now four potholes of note in the street.

“To say I am disappointed is an understatement.”

Mr Smith has continued to ask the council for updates and so far two different people “having been looking into it”, and he even asked his local councillor to get behind him.

But, the pothole is still there.

He continued: “As far as I understand it I have now reported the pothole so if anyone goes into it and causes damage to their car – the council is liable for the cost.

“Not that I want anyone’s car to be damaged – but we should claim for the damage to our cars.”

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “Our roads team are aware of a lot of current and emerging issues with the condition of the region’s road network.”

The council said that defects were categorised depending on the severity of the defect. With those posing an immediate danger to the public made safe within 24 hours.

The spokesman added: “As well as the system of roads inspections we routinely operate, members of the public continue to play an important role in alerting us to defects.

“Crews are currently working hard to address the most safety-critical road surface defects across our 3,500-mile road network.”

‘Not an immediate danger’

The council said that potholes that are not an immediate danger are inspected and repaired under a risk-based approach as per the Well Managed Highways Code of Practice.

The spokesman said: “While we try to minimise the need for a two-stage approach, in certain circumstances it is the right approach

“It is likely that defects will occur between inspections and we would encourage members of the public to continue to alert us to the appearance of a defect.”