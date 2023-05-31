Aberdeenshire Council tells homeowner 2ft pothole won’t be fixed until April 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council tells homeowner 2ft pothole won’t be fixed until April 2024

The Peterhead resident reported the issue in July last year and was initially told it would be fixed this month.

By Louise Glen
A pothole on a residential street in Peterhead.
A pothole on Wallace Crescent, Peterhead will not be fixed until April 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A Peterhead householder is fuming after being told it will be another year before a pothole outside his home is fixed.

Martin Smith has been trying since last July to get Aberdeenshire Council to fill it, and he was initially told it would be filled by May 1 this year.

However after the date came, and went, he phoned to find out if the roads team were imminently going to be in his street to fix it.

Homeowner now waiting until April 2024

But what happened next was “unbelieveabe”, as Peterhead warehouse supervisor Mr Smith said: “I was told that the pothole would not be fixed until April 14, 2024.

“I could not believe what I was hearing. I had already waited since last July, and I was told it would be fixed by May 1.

“So when that date came and went, I asked for an update. I was told that I now need to wait another 11months, as the road is not a priority road.

The potholes on a Peterhead street look massive, but Aberdeenshire Council say they will not be fixed until next year.
The pothole on Wallace Crescent, Peterhead won’t be fixed until April 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“But it is still my road, and we use it, and anyone at any time could go down this pothole. There is another deeper pothole on the street. In fact, there are now four potholes of note in the street.

“To say I am disappointed is an understatement.”

Mr Smith has continued to ask the council for updates and so far two different people “having been looking into it”, and he even asked his local councillor to get behind him.

But, the pothole is still there.

He continued: “As far as I understand it I have now reported the pothole so if anyone goes into it and causes damage to their car – the council is liable for the cost.

“Not that I want anyone’s car to be damaged – but we should claim for the damage to our cars.”

There are now four potholes in the Peterhead street. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
There are now four potholes in the Peterhead street. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “Our roads team are aware of a lot of current and emerging issues with the condition of the region’s road network.”

The council said that defects were categorised depending on the severity of the defect. With those posing an immediate danger to the public made safe within 24 hours.

The spokesman added: “As well as the system of roads inspections we routinely operate, members of the public continue to play an important role in alerting us to defects.

“Crews are currently working hard to address the most safety-critical road surface defects across our 3,500-mile road network.”

‘Not an immediate danger’

The council said that potholes that are not an immediate danger are inspected and repaired under a risk-based approach as per the Well Managed Highways Code of Practice.

The spokesman said: “While we try to minimise the need for a two-stage approach, in certain circumstances it is the right approach

“It is likely that defects will occur between inspections and we would encourage members of the public to continue to alert us to the appearance of a defect.”

 

