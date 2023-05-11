Road closed after sinkhole appears in Moray town

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A sinkhole has appeared in the Moray town of Dufftown.

Moray Council said the A941 road between Dufftown square and Crachie junction is closed, after the hole appeared earlier tonight.

The authority put out the message at 7.20pm this evening.

A spokeswoman said: “The A941 between Dufftown square and Crachie (junction with the B9014 and the Huntly/Cabrach road) is closed until further notice.”

It is closed to all traffic, except for access only.

An update is expected tomorrow once investigations have taken place.

The council will make further updates on their service status portal.