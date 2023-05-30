Wood pledges to raise thousands for charity as Ride the North 2023 sponsor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wood pledges to raise thousands for charity as Ride the North 2023 sponsor

A number of charity places are still available for the event which returns on Saturday, August 26.

By Ellie Milne
A group of staff members and Ride the North Representatives standing with bikes outside the Wood office in Aberdeen
The Wood Group has been named as the principal sponsor for this year's Ride the North event. Image: Ride the North.

The newly announced sponsors of this year’s Ride the North have pledged to raise £100,000 for charity over the next two years.

The Wood Group has been named as the principal sponsor for the 2023 cycling event which will return for its 13th year on Saturday, August 26.

About 1,500 cyclists are expected to tackle the route, which starts and ends in Huntly, to raise funds for north and north-east charities.

A number of charity places are still available with keen participants asked to contact the partners, including Aberdeen Cyrenians, Kayleigh’s Wee Stars, Friends of the Neuro Ward and Charlie House, directly.

Money raised by Wood for Ride the North this year will be used to convert a double-decker bus into a mobile market to supply breakfast, snacks and school supplies for underprivileged children in Aberdeen.

Neil Innes, Ian and Lorraine Hendry and Jon Barron of Nestrans on the road east out of Inverkeithny during the 2021 event. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Sponsorship boost

Organiser Neil Innes shared the event has faced a number of challenges in recent years, through the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, but he has kept the faith it would survive.

“The real strength of our event is that it was always well supported by local employers as well as cyclists,” he said.

“It was a genuinely difficult decision to know whether to keep the event alive during the more difficult times, but a new high in participation numbers and new support from industry sponsors has recovered any lost momentum.”

Sponsorship from Wood will allow the organisers to increase access to to the event and further support riders from partner charities.

Martin McIntyre, general counsel at Wood, added: “It’s our first time as principal sponsor and, although I’ve been a keen cyclist for many years, it will be my first time participating in Ride the North.

“I’m really looking forward to riding some of the best cycling routes in Scotland, even the hills, and to raising money for a great cause.”

Last year’s event started and finished in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Two route options for cyclists

The 2023 route covers parts of Aberdeenshire and Moray, including Kennethmont, Rhynie, Dufftown and Rothiemay, with two distance options for participants.

Mr Innes added: “We have beautiful scenery and some undeniably challenging hills. The route we have planned for 2023 has a demanding 100-mile option and a 64-mile version which hopefully helps the event have a broader appeal.

“Ride the North is never a race – there are no winners or losers, but it’s never set up to be easy. I love to see that it has become something that brings tourism to our area.

“The pain of going up testing hills has the compensation of cakes in local villages – that’s the package.”

