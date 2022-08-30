Ride the North: Cycling event raises around £100,000 for charities and delivers ‘significant’ economic boost

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers behind Ride the North (RTN) have revealed this year’s event raised around £100,000 for charities and delivered a economic boost.

The region’s biggest annual cycle event returned for the first time since the pandemic, with scores of riders choosing between the 100 or 57-mile journey through Moray.

Starting and finishing in Elgin, this year’s course took participants through some of the region’s most stunning countryside.

This event was hosted solely in Moray.

It started in 2011 as a small cycling event around Aberdeenshire and Moray with 37 riders which has now grown to attract up to 1,000 annually.

Since its launch, the fundraiser has raised more than £1.6 million for charities.

The last two events had been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Economic impact

Back in 2018, it was estimated that the massive cycle run had an economic impact of about £800,000, predominantly in Moray.

Around 1,000 cyclists took part in this year’s event.

Founder Neil Innes said: “The event generates a lot of visitors and significant economic impact.

“Some visitors just visit for the event and while others extend it into a holiday to explore the region.

“Hotels and other businesses did benefited in a way.

“Around 1,000 people took part in the event which is great news.”

He admits it wasn’t as “big as normal”.

Mr Innes added: “It has been more challenging for charities trying to engage fundraisers to fill all the slots.

“It isn’t a normal year with the cost of living crisis and Covid.

“I had hoped for more money to be raised, but it was great to run this event once again.

“The region has positively benefited from this event and around £100,000 raised for charities.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter previously said: “Ride the North is a major outdoor event for Moray and will bring more visitors to the area.”