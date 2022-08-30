Ride the North: Cycling event raises around £100,000 for charities and delivers ‘significant’ economic boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Ride the North: Cycling event raises around £100,000 for charities and delivers ‘significant’ economic boost

By Sean McAngus
August 30, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 30, 2022, 7:42 pm
Ride the North raised £100k. Picture by JASON HEDGES
Ride the North raised £100k. Picture by JASON HEDGES

Organisers behind Ride the North (RTN) have revealed this year’s event raised around £100,000 for charities and delivered a economic boost.

The region’s biggest annual cycle event returned for the first time since the pandemic, with scores of riders choosing between the 100 or 57-mile journey through Moray.

Starting and finishing in Elgin, this year’s course took participants through some of the region’s most stunning countryside.

This event was hosted solely in Moray.

Ride the North raised £100k. Picture by JASON HEDGES
Ride the North raised £100k. Picture by JASON HEDGES
Ride the North raised £100k. Picture by JASON HEDGES
Ride the North raised £100k. Picture by JASON HEDGES
Ride the North raised £100k. Picture by JASON HEDGES

It started in 2011 as a small cycling event around Aberdeenshire and Moray with 37 riders which has now grown to attract up to 1,000 annually.

Since its launch, the fundraiser has raised more than £1.6 million for charities.

The last two events had been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Economic impact

Back in 2018, it was estimated that the massive cycle run had an economic impact of about £800,000, predominantly in Moray.

Around 1,000 cyclists took part in this year’s event.

Founder Neil Innes said: “The event generates a lot of visitors and significant economic impact.

“Some visitors just visit for the event and while others extend it into a holiday to explore the region.

“Hotels and other businesses did benefited in a way.

“Around 1,000 people took part in the event which is great news.”

Map of routes.

He admits it wasn’t as “big as normal”.

Mr Innes added: “It has been more challenging for charities trying to engage fundraisers to fill all the slots.

“It isn’t a normal year with the cost of living crisis and Covid.

“I had hoped for more money to be raised, but it was great to run this event once again.

“The region has positively benefited from this event and around £100,000 raised for charities.

Neil Innes, founder of Ride the North.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter previously said: “Ride the North is a major outdoor event for Moray and will bring more visitors to the area.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Ride the North raised £100k. Picture by JASON HEDGES
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
Ride the North raised £100k. Picture by JASON HEDGES
Motorists face 38-mile detour for six weeks on A941 Dufftown road
0
forres assault
Man in court after alleged attempted murder of 84-year-old woman
Ride the North raised £100k. Picture by JASON HEDGES
Moray businesses offer discounts and treats to encourge residents to hop on board buses
0
Ride the North raised £100k. Picture by JASON HEDGES
Council strikes set to continue as unions reject ‘unacceptable’ Cosla pay offer
1
forres assault
Man, 25, charged with attempted murder after 84-year-old woman 'seriously injured' in Forres
Ride the North raised £100k. Picture by JASON HEDGES
Clan's classic car and motorcycle cavalcade back on the road after three-year hiatus
0
Ride the North raised £100k. Picture by JASON HEDGES
Van on its side blocks A96 near Keith
0
Ride the North raised £100k. Picture by JASON HEDGES
Pupils at Fochabers school sent home due to power failure
0
Ride the North raised £100k. Picture by JASON HEDGES
Buckie by-election to be held on November 4
0

More from Press and Journal

Ride the North raised £100k. Picture by JASON HEDGES
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Ride the North raised £100k. Picture by JASON HEDGES
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
Ride the North raised £100k. Picture by JASON HEDGES
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
Ride the North raised £100k. Picture by JASON HEDGES
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
Ride the North raised £100k. Picture by JASON HEDGES
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
Ride the North raised £100k. Picture by JASON HEDGES
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0