Robert MacCormack looks to change Strathspey mentality with signing of Jack Mackay

Manager Robert MacCormack believes new signing Jack Mackay can help change the mentality at Strathspey Thistle.

The Grantown Jags have signed the 26-year-old midfielder for next season from North Caledonian League side Invergordon.

Strathspey have also secured defender/striker Alan Kerr on a contract extension for next term.

After finishing bottom of the Breedon Highland League, Seafield Park boss MacCormack reckons additions like Mackay will help them improve.

He said: “When I came to Strathspey, Jack was someone that was high up on my list of targets.

“He’s a guy I know well and I know how good he is. Jack is definitely one that’s ready to make the step up into the Highland League.

“He’s been excellent for Invergordon in the last few years, he’s been captain and they’ve won cups and leagues.

“Jack’s someone who we want to bring in to help us change the mentality.

✍️MACKAY SIGNS!✍️

We can officially announce that we have signed Jack Mackay from North Caledonian FA club Invergordon FC.

Jack was captain and an integral part of the Invergordon side who won a cup double last season.

Welcome aboard Jack #STRATHYJAGS pic.twitter.com/xULVTIarpI — Strathspey Thistle FC (Official) (@JagsStfc) May 30, 2023

“When we first came in the mentality was low because the club was getting beat a lot, but taking in players like Jack with his winning mentality will certainly help us.

“Jack knows he’s got to prove himself in the Highland League and will need to be on his game every week.

“It’s good to have people with that hunger coming in, from the first chat I had with him he was keen and enthusiastic about the club which is great.”

‘Very important player’

MacCormack is thrilled Strathspey have managed to hold on to Kerr.

Thistle have deployed the 30-year-old at centre-back and up front. MacCormack says his experience and versatility will be vital going forward.

He added: “I’m delighted to keep Alan for another season, he’s a very important player on and off the pitch.

“He’s a leader, he’s got good experience and has played in the Highland League for a few years now.

“Alan’s a player I really wanted to keep at Strathspey and I’m delighted we’ve managed to do that.

“We’ve used him at centre-back where he’s been excellent for us and helped stop us conceding as many goals since we came into the club.

“He can also play up front and fill a different role for us.

“That versatility is good to have and off the park and at training he’s a great guy to have around and has been fantastic for us.

“We’re a young squad and we’re wanting to bring in a couple of more experienced players who have played a lot of football at Highland League or other levels.”