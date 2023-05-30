Robert MacCormack looks to change Strathspey mentality with signing of Jack Mackay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robert MacCormack looks to change Strathspey mentality with signing of Jack Mackay

Midfielder Mackay has joined the Grantown Jags from Invergordon and have also secured Alan Kerr on a contract extension.

By Callum Law
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack has signed Jack Mackay and retained Alan Kerr
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack has signed Jack Mackay and retained Alan Kerr

Manager Robert MacCormack believes new signing Jack Mackay can help change the mentality at Strathspey Thistle.

The Grantown Jags have signed the 26-year-old midfielder for next season from North Caledonian League side Invergordon.

Strathspey have also secured defender/striker Alan Kerr on a contract extension for next term.

After finishing bottom of the Breedon Highland League, Seafield Park boss MacCormack reckons additions like Mackay will help them improve.

He said: “When I came to Strathspey, Jack was someone that was high up on my list of targets.

“He’s a guy I know well and I know how good he is. Jack is definitely one that’s ready to make the step up into the Highland League.

“He’s been excellent for Invergordon in the last few years, he’s been captain and they’ve won cups and leagues.

“Jack’s someone who we want to bring in to help us change the mentality.

When we first came in the mentality was low because the club was getting beat a lot, but taking in players like Jack with his winning mentality will certainly help us.

“Jack knows he’s got to prove himself in the Highland League and will need to be on his game every week.

“It’s good to have people with that hunger coming in, from the first chat I had with him he was keen and enthusiastic about the club which is great.”

‘Very important player’

MacCormack is thrilled Strathspey have managed to hold on to Kerr.

Thistle have deployed the 30-year-old at centre-back and up front. MacCormack says his experience and versatility will be vital going forward.

He added: “I’m delighted to keep Alan for another season, he’s a very important player on and off the pitch.

“He’s a leader, he’s got good experience and has played in the Highland League for a few years now.

“Alan’s a player I really wanted to keep at Strathspey and I’m delighted we’ve managed to do that.

Alan Kerr, right, in action for Strathspey

“We’ve used him at centre-back where he’s been excellent for us and helped stop us conceding as many goals since we came into the club.

“He can also play up front and fill a different role for us.

“That versatility is good to have and off the park and at training he’s a great guy to have around and has been fantastic for us.

“We’re a young squad and we’re wanting to bring in a couple of more experienced players who have played a lot of football at Highland League or other levels.”

