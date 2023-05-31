Aberdeen Kiltwalk shares best photo opportunities on route ahead of charity event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Kiltwalk shares best photo opportunities on route ahead of charity event

Aberdeen Kiltwalk will return to the north-east on Sunday, June 4.

By Ellie Milne
Walkers at the Kiltwalk start line in front of Crathes Castle in 2022
The Kiltwalk will return to the north-east on Sunday, June 4. Image: Aberdeen Kiltwalk.

Aberdeen Kiltwalk has shared the best spots on the north-east route to take photos ahead of the event this weekend.

Hundreds of peoples are expected to walk from Duthie Park to Bellfield Park on Sunday to raise money for charity.

The 18-mile Mighty Stride covers most of the Deeside Way, while the 3.7-mile Wee Wander includes the grounds of Crathes Castle – with both options offering a number of scenic spots for photos.

A man and woman dressed in kilts and yellow charity t-shirts on the Kiltwalk
Walkers on the old railway line near Drumoak. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Susanne Morrison, marketing manager for Kiltwalk, said: “We’ve shaken things up a bit this year, reducing the length of the Mighty Stride and starting at Duthie Park, where we used to finish.

“We also have a new route for the Wee Wander starting at historic Crathes Castle, one of Scotland’s best-preserved castles set in beautiful, highly Instagrammable gardens.

“With amazing beauty spots, national landmarks and a few local treasures to enjoy enroute, we can’t wait for our Kiltwalk Heroes to discover the sights on our new routes and raise much-needed funds for the charities that mean most to them.”

Where at the best photo locations on the Aberdeen Kiltwalk?

This year’s Aberdeen Kiltwalk will start at Duthie Park which offers a variety of photo opportunities, including the bandstand which is located in the centre of the main green.

Four men in kilts in front of the Duthie Park bandstand
Kiltwalkers at Duthie Park in 2014.

Most of the route covers the Deeside Way along the Old Royal Deeside Railway which features a specially converted steam train running on its tracks at the Deeside Railway Station.

Another popular spot is the ruined Category B-listed Dalmaik Old Parish Church, which dates back to 1062, located in Drumoak.

Park Bridge, a Category-A structure which has been closed to traffic since 2019, features two cast-iron arches which pedestrians and cyclists can travel over.

A locater of Park Bridge taken from below
Park Bridge was designed by engineer John Willett.

One of the famous landmarks in Banchory is Scolty Tower which points to the sky from the top of Scolty Hill and is visible from most places in the town.

Lovers Walk in Peterculter is a popular beauty spot with views of the River Dee which is located a short distance from the Mighty Stride path.

This year’s Wee Wander will start at Crathes Castle which offers a range of photo opportunities, including its four-acre walled garden.

A group of walkers wearing kilts and red Friends of Anchor t-shirts in front of Crathes Castle
Kiltwalkers at the Big Stroll start line Crathes Castle at Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2022. Image: Elaine Livingstone Photography.

There is still time to sign up online for the Aberdeen Kiltwalk, as well as the Dundee Kiltwalk on August 20 and the Edinburgh Kiltwalk on September 17.

