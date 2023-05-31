Aberdeen Kiltwalk shares best photo opportunities on route ahead of charity event

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Kiltwalk has shared the best spots on the north-east route to take photos ahead of the event this weekend.

Hundreds of peoples are expected to walk from Duthie Park to Bellfield Park on Sunday to raise money for charity.

The 18-mile Mighty Stride covers most of the Deeside Way, while the 3.7-mile Wee Wander includes the grounds of Crathes Castle – with both options offering a number of scenic spots for photos.

Susanne Morrison, marketing manager for Kiltwalk, said: “We’ve shaken things up a bit this year, reducing the length of the Mighty Stride and starting at Duthie Park, where we used to finish.

“We also have a new route for the Wee Wander starting at historic Crathes Castle, one of Scotland’s best-preserved castles set in beautiful, highly Instagrammable gardens.

“With amazing beauty spots, national landmarks and a few local treasures to enjoy enroute, we can’t wait for our Kiltwalk Heroes to discover the sights on our new routes and raise much-needed funds for the charities that mean most to them.”

Where at the best photo locations on the Aberdeen Kiltwalk?

This year’s Aberdeen Kiltwalk will start at Duthie Park which offers a variety of photo opportunities, including the bandstand which is located in the centre of the main green.

Most of the route covers the Deeside Way along the Old Royal Deeside Railway which features a specially converted steam train running on its tracks at the Deeside Railway Station.

Another popular spot is the ruined Category B-listed Dalmaik Old Parish Church, which dates back to 1062, located in Drumoak.

Park Bridge, a Category-A structure which has been closed to traffic since 2019, features two cast-iron arches which pedestrians and cyclists can travel over.

One of the famous landmarks in Banchory is Scolty Tower which points to the sky from the top of Scolty Hill and is visible from most places in the town.

Lovers Walk in Peterculter is a popular beauty spot with views of the River Dee which is located a short distance from the Mighty Stride path.

This year’s Wee Wander will start at Crathes Castle which offers a range of photo opportunities, including its four-acre walled garden.

There is still time to sign up online for the Aberdeen Kiltwalk, as well as the Dundee Kiltwalk on August 20 and the Edinburgh Kiltwalk on September 17.