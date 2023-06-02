Scotland warned of water scarcity following warm weather and Highland wildfire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nearly all of Scotland is being affected by water shortages following a month of warm weather and wildfires – with the situation expected to escalate.

Due to the recent warm weather with little rainfall, an alert warning residents of water scarcity has been raised.

Dry ground conditions across the country and “extremely low river flows” at Loch Maree, south of Ullapool, have caused to Sepa to issue an early warning in 12 areas across Scotland.

North Aberdeenshire is currently the only area that remains at normal conditions.

The agency said the situation is expected to escalate with little rain forecast over the next few weeks.

Residents and businesses are being asked to help monitor the situation and lessen the impact.

Severity of water scarcity due to climate change

The nationwide alert follows as the risk in Loch Maree in the Highlands has been raised to moderate scarcity – the second highest level.

The surrounding areas in the north-west Highlands extending to Loch Ness have moved to alert level after also experiencing very low river levels.

It is said this lack of water as well as the recent dry weather and wildfire warnings are just some of the ramifications from climate change.

Head of water and planning at Sepa, Nathan Critchlow-Watton, said: “The water scarcity picture in Scotland is just one of the consequences of climate change the country faces, and its frequency and severity is only likely to increase in the future.

“This is a crucial time of year for water demand, but with no rain in the forecast we cannot rule out needing to impose restrictions over the summer.”

The announcement comes days after firefighters started to battle a large ongoing wildfire blaze near Cannich.

‘All of us have a responsibility’

Businesses extracting water are being asked to put their water scarcity plans into action now to reduce pressure on the environment and preserve water resources.

He added: “Abstractors must manage water wisely in the coming weeks and months and should already have contingency plans in place in case restrictions are needed to avoid long-term damage to the environment and fish populations.

“All of us have a responsibility in managing our water environment, this summer and beyond.

“By using water efficiently, businesses can increase their resilience to the impacts of prolonged dry conditions and save money.”

For more tips, visit Sepa’s website.

Tips on helping monitor the environment

Check Sepa’s website and regular water scarcity reports so you are aware of the water situation in your area.

Report any dry private water supplies, rivers and burns and take photos if possible.

Report any distressed or dead wildlife

Information can be sent to lowflowimpacts@sepa.org.uk