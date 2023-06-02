Scotland warned of water scarcity following warm weather and Highland wildfire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland warned of water scarcity following warm weather and Highland wildfire

Low rainfall in May has led to an increase in water scarcity across 12 areas in Scotland.

By Lottie Hood
The Loch Maree area has increased to Moderate scarcity in the Highlands.
The Loch Maree area has increased to Moderate scarcity in the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Nearly all of Scotland is being affected by water shortages following a month of warm weather and wildfires – with the situation expected to escalate.

Due to the recent warm weather with little rainfall, an alert warning residents of water scarcity has been raised.

Dry ground conditions across the country and “extremely low river flows” at Loch Maree, south of Ullapool, have caused to Sepa to issue an early warning in 12 areas across Scotland.

North Aberdeenshire is currently the only area that remains at normal conditions.

The agency said the situation is expected to escalate with little rain forecast over the next few weeks.

Residents and businesses are being asked to help monitor the situation and lessen the impact.

Loch Maree in the Highlands water scarcity alert has been moved up to moderate.
The Loch Maree area has been increased to moderate scarcity. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Severity of water scarcity due to climate change

The nationwide alert follows as the risk in Loch Maree in the Highlands has been raised to moderate scarcity – the second highest level.

The surrounding areas in the north-west Highlands extending to Loch Ness have moved to alert level after also experiencing very low river levels.

It is said this lack of water as well as the recent dry weather and wildfire warnings are just some of the ramifications from climate change.

Head of water and planning at Sepa, Nathan Critchlow-Watton, said: “The water scarcity picture in Scotland is just one of the consequences of climate change the country faces, and its frequency and severity is only likely to increase in the future.

“This is a crucial time of year for water demand, but with no rain in the forecast we cannot rule out needing to impose restrictions over the summer.”

The announcement comes days after firefighters started to battle a large ongoing wildfire blaze near Cannich.

Precision water drops by the Skyhook helicopter team were described as pivotal by firefighters on the ground. Image: SGA Media.
Precision water drops by the Skyhook helicopter team were described as pivotal by firefighters on the ground at the wildfire near Cannich. Image: SGA Media.

‘All of us have a responsibility’

Businesses extracting water are being asked to put their water scarcity plans into action now to reduce pressure on the environment and preserve water resources.

He added: “Abstractors must manage water wisely in the coming weeks and months and should already have contingency plans in place in case restrictions are needed to avoid long-term damage to the environment and fish populations.

“All of us have a responsibility in managing our water environment, this summer and beyond.

“By using water efficiently, businesses can increase their resilience to the impacts of prolonged dry conditions and save money.”

For more tips, visit Sepa’s website.

Tips on helping monitor the environment

  • Check Sepa’s website and regular water scarcity reports so you are aware of the water situation in your area.
  • Report any dry private water supplies, rivers and burns and take photos if possible.
  • Report any distressed or dead wildlife

Information can be sent to lowflowimpacts@sepa.org.uk

