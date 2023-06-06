Wear a splash of orange for Aberdeen Maggie’s

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

People are being asked to wear a splash of orange for Maggie’s Aberdeen.

At a fundraising ball later this year, marking 10 years since the centre opened in the grounds of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, party goers will be dressing up to celebrate a decade of life-changing support.

The event will be held at the Chester Hotel on Saturday September 9.

Maggie’s Aberdeen centre manager Kevin Mathieson said: “Cancer touches everyone in a different way, and while it is a disease that can bring so much sadness to people’s lives, events like this are also an occasion where we can celebrate the incredible impact we have made to so many lives across the north-east.

“Orange is a colour that for many people brings a feeling of warmth, kindness and joy, and while it is still a few months away, we are already very much looking forward to seeing people’s outfits.

“Whether they turn up in an orange dress or suit or don something with a bit more subtlety, it is sure to be a fantastic evening. The brighter the better!”

Guests will be able to strut their stuff on the dancefloor to popular band Totico as they perform a string of party classics on the night, which will be compered by BBC journalist Fiona Stalker.

Tickets for the event, which is sponsored by Safe Building Services, can be purchased by emailing aberdeenfundraising@maggiescentres.org or calling 01224 612914.

Maggie’s Aberdeen has supported 72,000 visits

Since opening in September 2013, Maggie’s Aberdeen has hosted more than 72,000 visits from people whose lives have been turned upside down by cancer, with one-to-one psychological support being offered on more than 5,000 occasions.

The charity has also helped recover almost £9 million in financial gains for visitors through its benefits advice service.

For more information on Maggie’s Aberdeen, and for details on how you can help support the charity, click here.