Stonehaven zero waste and refill shop celebrates Green Tourism Award

Replenish is celebrating after being accredited with a Green Tourism Bronze Award.

By Louise Glen
Donna Maver has been presented with a Green Tourism Award.
Donna Maver has been presented with a Green Tourism Award. Image: Replenish.

Stonehaven’s independent zero waste and refill store, Replenish, is celebrating after being accredited with a Green Tourism Bronze Award.

While it is a huge achievement for the independent shop, owner Donna Maver wants to go even further with putting local and sustainable on the shelves.

The nationwide Green Tourism initiative recognises the commitment businesses make to the environmental by reducing carbon footprints, reducing waste and improving energy efficiency.

Ms Maver said: “Team Replenish is committed to supporting customers make better choices that lessen their impact on the environment.

“We are all thrilled to be recognised for our commitments and progress.

We are open today at 10.30am till 4pm.Plenty bread, milk, cheese, orange juice, and eggs for breakfast….Pop in and top up!

Posted by Replenish on Sunday, 4 June 2023

“Since opening in November 2020, we have continually strengthened our focus on reducing food miles by buying locally.

“We have fostered a community of local suppliers including Shona’s Shortbread and Burnorrachie Farm in Muchalls to help us achieve this.”

She continued: “We aim to reduce food waste by encouraging customers to only buy what they need and our veg box scheme has proved popular with customers.

“Due to demand, our veg box delivery service has grown. However, thanks to funding for an electric van, we ensured it was only demand for veg that grew and not our carbon footprint.”

Ms Maver said the shop, on Allardice Street, was now aiming for a gold award.

 

