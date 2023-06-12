‘I’m still standing’: Cancer teen Ramsay says promise of Elton John show kept him going through treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

‘I’m still standing’: Cancer teen Ramsay says promise of Elton John show kept him going through treatment

Elton John finally arrives in Aberdeen tomorrow after a four-year wait. We've been speaking to some fans about how life has changed during that time - including Newtonhill teen Ramsay Clark, who says the idea of the concert "kept him going" during his cancer battle.

By Cameron Roy
Ramsay Clark has been looking forward to the superstars arrival in Aberdeen for four years. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Ramsay Clark has been looking forward to the superstars arrival in Aberdeen for four years. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

When Elton John postponed his Aberdeen show from 2021 to 2023, fans were left devastated – except the Clark family.

Despite being lifelong Elton fans, the news that the show would be delayed due to the superstar undergoing a hip replacement was welcome news.

It meant that Newtonhill teen Ramsay would not miss the show as feared.

At the time, the then 16-year-old was an in-patient at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary undergoing chemotherapy and was too unwell to leave.

Mum Fiona and dad Alex said the family sung Elton songs in the ward to celebrate the cancellation and were “over the moon”.

Since that moment, the family from Newtonhill said the goal was on “getting well enough for Elton”.

Ramsay with dad Alex and mum Fiona on holiday. Image: Fiona Clark.

Cancer diagnosis came ‘completely out of the blue’

Ramsay, now 18, was diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma last year after a GP took a precaution and sent him to the hospital for tests.

The news came “completely out of the blue”, and the family was stunned.

But the worst of Ramsay’s treatment is over and he is out of hospital.

Ramsay Clark in April before he walked down the catwalk in May. Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Now he is on the “maintenance” period which still involves chemotherapy but is less intensive.

Last month, he was one of 24 men who took to the catwalk for Friends of Anchor’s Brave – and now he is looking forward to the next big date on the calendar: Elton John at the P&J Live.

Enjoying Elton John’s Aberdeen show – despite cancer

Despite no longer needing a wheelchair, exercise still leaves him exhausted – but his mum fully expects him to be giving it his all during the dazzling concert.

“Knowing Ramsay he will give it 120% and then spend the next two weeks in bed”, she said.

Ramsay with sister Zoe, brother Aidan, dad Alex and mum Fiona. Image: Fiona Clark.

“We will be enjoying and bopping away. If Ramsay has to spend some time in bed afterwards so be it – having the experience will be worth it.

“When you get a bolt of the blue like we did you learn to enjoy what you can.”

Mrs Clark bought the tickets as soon as they became available in 2019 as the first-ever act announced for The P&J Live.

Elton John was initially due to come to The P&J Live in 2021. Image: Ben Gibson / HST Global Limited.

Looking forward to Elton John ‘has kept me going’ during cancer journey

“I have been waiting a long long long time for Elton”, said Ramsay.

“It has been something to look forward to and quite frankly has kept me going and on track.

“I am super excited. I have only been to a few concerts so I don’t really know what to expect.”

Ramsay gives the thumbs-up sign. Image: Fiona Clark.

The family are all fans of the popstar, but started listening at different times. Mr Clark, 60, was first introduced to him with his early work, and Mrs Clark, 46, said she grew up with him in the 1980s.

Former Portlethen Academy pupil Ramsay, who plays the cello, enjoys the musicality and the arrangements of Elton’s work.

“It is not like a new band where they will be here today and gone tomorrow,” added Mrs Clark.

‘I’m still standing’ became the family mantra

The family said there are tracks “for every occasion”, including times when you want a singalong in the car or are feeling down.

During one of Ramsay’s hospital stays one of his favourite songs I’m Still Standing became the family’s mantra.

The line “If this was a circus, you’d be a clown right now” had such an impact that when Ramsay lost his hair, that he received a colourful clown wig.

Ramsay sporting his clown wig. Image: Fiona Clark.

“Sometimes it’s the daft things that keep you going”, said Mrs Clark.

But following a stay in the hospital with intrepid sepsis in January, Mrs Clark said things got “pretty ropey”.

“We are making every day count,” she said. “This is just going to be amazing for us.

“There will be lots of selfies and lots of videos of us singing at the top of our lungs.”

Everything you need to know for Elton John’s last-ever show in Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from What's On

Cassie McGunnigle has went on her own life journey while waiting for Elton John to dazzle Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Elton John superfan bought a house and wrote a book during long wait for…
Youngster creating their own art work. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. Saturday 10th June 2023.
Gallery: Thousands take to the streets in Aberdeen to enjoy Nuart
Jordan Blackwood
My week in 5 pictures: Get ready to Light The Blue with Aberdeen Performing…
Dan Greavey is hoping to hit the high notes with his new album of swing covers, Swingify. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen crooner Dan Greavey gets in the swing with big band album of pop…
Release your inner warrior at this Viking themed event in Orkney. Image: Ragnhild Ljosland
5 things to do this weekend: Fleetwood Mac tribute, Aboyne distillery festival and Viking…
Hannah Aitken standing net to her artwork
Aberdeen art students preparing to exhibit work at degree show
Suzi Ruffell is bringing her tour to Aberdeen for the first time. Image: Mint of Montrose.
Suited and booted comedian Suzi Ruffell to bring Snappy tour to Aberdeen
Light The Blue will put talented young artists from across Scotland centre stage. All images supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Light the blue touchpaper and expect fireworks from Aberdeen's youth arts festival
Elton John will be coming to Aberdeen next week for last-ever show in the city, Image: Ben Gibson / HST Global Limited / Rocket Entertainment.
Everything you need to know for Elton John's last-ever show in Aberdeen
Nuart Aberdeen murals, such as this one by Nuno Viegas, has put the Granite City on the global cultural map. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Nuart Aberdeen makes Granite City 'the place to be' for art world says festival's…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]