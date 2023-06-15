Peterhead residents invited to attend life-saving naloxone training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead residents invited to attend life-saving naloxone training

Training will help 'significantly' tackle the devastating impacts of drug-related overdoses in the area. 

By Lottie Hood
Aberdeen Foyer Community Hub at Drummers Corner in Peterhead.
The training event will be held at Aberdeen Foyer Community Hub at Drummers Corner in Peterhead. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Businesses and residents in Peterhead are being invited to a naloxone training event to help save lives.

The event will be held at Aberdeen Foyer Community Hub in Drummers Corner in Peterhead from 10am – 12pm on Friday, June 23.

Those taking part will learn how to administer naloxone – a drug that saves an average of one live per week across the north-east.

The drug can temporarily reverse the effects of opioids such as heroin, methadone, opium, codeine or morphine.

It is hoped the training will help “significantly” tackle the devastating impacts of drug-related overdoses in the north-east. 

Training will help save more lives

Local community groups, businesses, councillors and residents have all been invited to attend.

MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, Karen Adam, who helped to organise the training session in Peterhead said she hoped the event would help raise more awareness around the issue.

MSP Karen Adam for Banffshire and Buchan
Karen Adam, MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast.

“Scotland was the first country in the world to introduce a national naloxone programme,” she said.

“The more people we have trained to use this life-saving medicine, the more lives we can save.

“I hope that through initiatives like this, we can all contribute toward creating a real difference in our communities across Banffshire and Buchan Coast.

“The training session is open to community groups, as well as the general public, ensuring that the potential for positive community impact is maximised.

“Attendees will learn how to administer naloxone and the crucial steps to take in an overdose emergency.”

Ms Adam asked any interested individuals or groups who wish to attend to get in contact.

She added: “Availability is limited so please email me to express an interest, this is an opportunity for the community to come together and make a real difference in potentially saving lives.”

For more information about the event or to secure your place email Karen.Adam.MSP@Parliament.scot.

