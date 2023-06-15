Peterhead residents invited to attend life-saving naloxone training

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Businesses and residents in Peterhead are being invited to a naloxone training event to help save lives.

The event will be held at Aberdeen Foyer Community Hub in Drummers Corner in Peterhead from 10am – 12pm on Friday, June 23.

Those taking part will learn how to administer naloxone – a drug that saves an average of one live per week across the north-east.

The drug can temporarily reverse the effects of opioids such as heroin, methadone, opium, codeine or morphine.

It is hoped the training will help “significantly” tackle the devastating impacts of drug-related overdoses in the north-east.

Training will help save more lives

Local community groups, businesses, councillors and residents have all been invited to attend.

MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, Karen Adam, who helped to organise the training session in Peterhead said she hoped the event would help raise more awareness around the issue.

“Scotland was the first country in the world to introduce a national naloxone programme,” she said.

“The more people we have trained to use this life-saving medicine, the more lives we can save.

“I hope that through initiatives like this, we can all contribute toward creating a real difference in our communities across Banffshire and Buchan Coast.

“The training session is open to community groups, as well as the general public, ensuring that the potential for positive community impact is maximised.

“Attendees will learn how to administer naloxone and the crucial steps to take in an overdose emergency.”

Ms Adam asked any interested individuals or groups who wish to attend to get in contact.

She added: “Availability is limited so please email me to express an interest, this is an opportunity for the community to come together and make a real difference in potentially saving lives.”

For more information about the event or to secure your place email Karen.Adam.MSP@Parliament.scot.