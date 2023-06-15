Aberdeen pupils awarded top prizes for ‘engaging’ environmental artworks for Clean Air Day

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Airyhall Primary School student has been awarded first prize for their creative and “thoughtful” Clean Air Day artwork.

A primary school art competition named Our Air – Keep It Clean to celebrate Clean Air Day was hosted in Aberdeen today.

Students entered drawings, paintings, poems, collages and even comic strips for the event showing what clean air means to them.

Eve McAllister, from Airyhall Primary School, won first prize for her artwork depicting a polluted world being unzipped to unveil a clean one.

Second and third prizes were won by Lexi Calder, from Hanover Street School and Tasya Thimaiah, also from Airyhall Primary.

Each winner was given a cycling voucher funded by the Scottish Government.

First place received a £250 reward while second and third were given £50 and £25 vouchers respectively.

Artworks show ‘terrific creativity’

The winners were announced during a live link from the event on Original 106 today.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader, Ian Yuill, congratulated the young creatives on their innovation and insight.

The councillor said: “It is encouraging to see young people like Eve, Lexi and Tasya engaging with environmental issues, and their artwork showed terrific creativity and thoughtfulness.

“Clean Air Day highlights the importance of each of us thinking carefully about what we can do to make changes to improve air quality, including making smart travel choices, such as walking, wheeling, or using public transport and leaving our cars at home when they’re not needed.”

Clean Air Day is the UK’s largest campaign on air pollution and is organised by Environmental Protection Scotland.

Each winning piece will be on display at Aberdeen Science Centre until August 7.