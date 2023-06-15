Aberdeen pupils awarded top prizes for ‘engaging’ environmental artworks for Clean Air Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen pupils awarded top prizes for ‘engaging’ environmental artworks for Clean Air Day

Students entered drawings, paintings, poems, collages and even comic strips for the event.

By Lottie Hood
Aberdeen City Council Co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill with pupils from Hannover Primary School enjoying Clean Air Day with street entertainers the Hedge Men.
Aberdeen City Council co-leader, Ian Yuill, with pupils from Hannover Primary School enjoying Clean Air Day with street entertainers the Hedge Men. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

An Airyhall Primary School student has been awarded first prize for their creative and “thoughtful” Clean Air Day artwork.

A primary school art competition named Our Air – Keep It Clean to celebrate Clean Air Day was hosted in Aberdeen today.

Students entered drawings, paintings, poems, collages and even comic strips for the event showing what clean air means to them.

Eve McAllister, from Airyhall Primary School, won first prize for her artwork depicting a polluted world being unzipped to unveil a clean one.

Second and third prizes were won by Lexi Calder, from Hanover Street School and Tasya Thimaiah, also from Airyhall Primary.

The first prize winning entry by Eve McAllister of an old polluted world being unzipped to show a new earth.
The first prize winning entry by Eve McAllister. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Each winner was given a cycling voucher funded by the Scottish Government.

First place received a £250 reward while second and third were given £50 and £25 vouchers respectively.

Artworks show ‘terrific creativity’

The winners were announced during a live link from the event on Original 106 today.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader, Ian Yuill, congratulated the young creatives on their innovation and insight.

The councillor said: “It is encouraging to see young people like Eve, Lexi and Tasya engaging with environmental issues, and their artwork showed terrific creativity and thoughtfulness.

“Clean Air Day highlights the importance of each of us thinking carefully about what we can do to make changes to improve air quality, including making smart travel choices, such as walking, wheeling, or using public transport and leaving our cars at home when they’re not needed.”

Clean Air Day is the UK’s largest campaign on air pollution and is organised by Environmental Protection Scotland.

Each winning piece will be on display at Aberdeen Science Centre until August 7.

