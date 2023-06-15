Some of Aberdeen’s biggest transfer fees – as Reds make BIG financial commitment on marquee signing Leighton Clarkson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Some of Aberdeen’s biggest transfer fees – as Reds make BIG financial commitment on marquee signing Leighton Clarkson

At the midfielder completes his move to Aberdeen, we run the rule over some of the Dons' most expensive signings.

Leighton Clarkson during his loan spell at Aberdeen. He has now returned permanently. Image: SNS.
By Paul Third

Aberdeen have made a big financial commitment in completing the transfer coup of landing playmaker Leighton Clarkson on a four-year deal from Liverpool.

The statement piece of business from the Dons, as Barry Robson’s squad is rebuilt ahead of campaign where they will fight on both domestic and European fronts, was confirmed on Thursday afternoon – and has unsurprisingly delighted the Red Army.

Officially “undisclosed”, the fee outlaid by Aberdeen to buy 21-year-old midfielder Clarkson from the Anfield outfit permanently, after his sparkling time on loan at Pittodrie last season, is subject to a strict confidentiality agreement between the two clubs.

However, it is likely to be significant (with the wages the marquee signing will command on top of that).

Here are some of the largest sums paid by the Reds for players in the past:

Paul Bernard

Paul Bernard in action for the Dons against Rangers at Ibrox in 1998. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The Scotland international had the honour of being Aberdeen’s first £1million man when the midfielder moved to Pittodrie in 1995.

For the trivia buffs, Bernard has the distinction of being the only £1m transfer to a Scottish club outwith Rangers or Celtic.

Bernard helped the Dons win the League Cup within weeks of his arrival, but was plagued by injuries during his six years at the club.

He left Aberdeen in 2001, having scored eight goals in 122 appearances.

Billy Dodds

Billy Dodds in action for Aberdeen in 1996.

Dodds became the club’s record signing when Willie Miller brought him to Pittodrie from St Johnstone in an £800,000 move in 1994.

Dodds was helped Aberdeen retain their top-flight status in his first season before scoring in the League Cup final win in 1995.

He was sold as part of a player-plus-cash exchange which saw Robbie Winters move to Pittodrie from Dundee United in 1998.

The former Dons striker left the club having scored 67 goals in 171 appearances.

Hans Gillhaus

Hans Gillhaus.

The definition of a marquee signing, Dutchman Gillhaus moved to League Cup winners Aberdeen from European Cup winners PSV Eindhoven for £650,000 in 1989.

To say he made an instant impact was an understatement.

An overhead kick as part of a two-goal debut in a win at Dunfermline was followed by a stunning winner on his home debut against Rangers.

Gillhaus went on to help the Dons lift the Scottish Cup in 1990 and was part of the Aberdeen side which took the title race to a final-day decider against Rangers at Ibrox.

A hero of the Red Army, Gillhaus scored 32 goals in 100 appearances for the club.

Bojan Miovski

Striker Bojan Miovski scored 18 goals for Aberdeen last season. Image: Shutterstock.

A £535,000 signing from MTK Budapest in the summer of 2022, North Macedonian international Miovski had a fine debut season for Aberdeen.

With 18 goals in his first campaign for the Dons, Miovski has established a prolific partnership with Duk and Aberdeen fans will be hoping to see the impressive duo scale even greater heights in the new campaign – especially with Clarkson to set them up for them.

Charlie Nicholas

Charlie Nicholas scores for Aberdeen against Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.

The former Celtic striker moved to the Dons from Arsenal in a £400,000 transfer in 1988.

Nicholas struck up an excellent partnership with Hans Gillhaus and helped the Dons win a cup double in 1989-90.

He scored in the penalty shoot-out Scottish Cup final win over Celtic – his new club – in his final appearance for the Dons at Hampden in 1990.

Nicholas scored 36 goals in 105 appearances in his three seasons at Pittodrie.

 

