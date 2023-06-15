Some of Aberdeen’s biggest transfer fees – as Reds make BIG financial commitment on marquee signing Leighton Clarkson

Aberdeen have made a big financial commitment in completing the transfer coup of landing playmaker Leighton Clarkson on a four-year deal from Liverpool.

The statement piece of business from the Dons, as Barry Robson’s squad is rebuilt ahead of campaign where they will fight on both domestic and European fronts, was confirmed on Thursday afternoon – and has unsurprisingly delighted the Red Army.

Officially “undisclosed”, the fee outlaid by Aberdeen to buy 21-year-old midfielder Clarkson from the Anfield outfit permanently, after his sparkling time on loan at Pittodrie last season, is subject to a strict confidentiality agreement between the two clubs.

However, it is likely to be significant (with the wages the marquee signing will command on top of that).

Here are some of the largest sums paid by the Reds for players in the past:

Paul Bernard

The Scotland international had the honour of being Aberdeen’s first £1million man when the midfielder moved to Pittodrie in 1995.

For the trivia buffs, Bernard has the distinction of being the only £1m transfer to a Scottish club outwith Rangers or Celtic.

Bernard helped the Dons win the League Cup within weeks of his arrival, but was plagued by injuries during his six years at the club.

He left Aberdeen in 2001, having scored eight goals in 122 appearances.

Billy Dodds

Dodds became the club’s record signing when Willie Miller brought him to Pittodrie from St Johnstone in an £800,000 move in 1994.

Dodds was helped Aberdeen retain their top-flight status in his first season before scoring in the League Cup final win in 1995.

He was sold as part of a player-plus-cash exchange which saw Robbie Winters move to Pittodrie from Dundee United in 1998.

The former Dons striker left the club having scored 67 goals in 171 appearances.

Hans Gillhaus

The definition of a marquee signing, Dutchman Gillhaus moved to League Cup winners Aberdeen from European Cup winners PSV Eindhoven for £650,000 in 1989.

To say he made an instant impact was an understatement.

An overhead kick as part of a two-goal debut in a win at Dunfermline was followed by a stunning winner on his home debut against Rangers.

Gillhaus went on to help the Dons lift the Scottish Cup in 1990 and was part of the Aberdeen side which took the title race to a final-day decider against Rangers at Ibrox.

A hero of the Red Army, Gillhaus scored 32 goals in 100 appearances for the club.

Bojan Miovski

A £535,000 signing from MTK Budapest in the summer of 2022, North Macedonian international Miovski had a fine debut season for Aberdeen.

With 18 goals in his first campaign for the Dons, Miovski has established a prolific partnership with Duk and Aberdeen fans will be hoping to see the impressive duo scale even greater heights in the new campaign – especially with Clarkson to set them up for them.

Charlie Nicholas

The former Celtic striker moved to the Dons from Arsenal in a £400,000 transfer in 1988.

Nicholas struck up an excellent partnership with Hans Gillhaus and helped the Dons win a cup double in 1989-90.

He scored in the penalty shoot-out Scottish Cup final win over Celtic – his new club – in his final appearance for the Dons at Hampden in 1990.

Nicholas scored 36 goals in 105 appearances in his three seasons at Pittodrie.