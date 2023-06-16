Big Fab Comedy Show coming to Aberdeen later this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Big Fab Comedy Show coming to Aberdeen later this year

It will take place at the city's Tivoli Theatre and includes a slot by comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean.

By Chris Cromar
Comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean will perform at the Big Fab Comedy Show. Image: Steve Ullathorne.
Comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean will perform at the Big Fab Comedy Show. Image: Steve Ullathorne.

Some well-known TV comedians will be coming to Aberdeen later this year for one hysterical night at Scotland’s biggest live comedy experience.

The Big Fab Comedy Show will take place at the Tivoli in Aberdeen on November 7, where some of the biggest and best names in UK comedy, as well as local favourites will perform.

Aberdeen’s show will be hosted by BBC Scotland’s Breaking the News star Jay Lafferty, with sets from Joshua Bethania, Sarah Keyworth and Marjolein Robertson.

In the headline slot will be Kiri Pritchard-McLean, co-creator and co-host of podcast All Killa No Filla and Live at the Apollo regular, who has featured in the likes of 8 Out of 10 Cats, Have I Got News For You and The Russell Howard Hour.

Her performance at the Aberdeen venue for the Big Fab Comedy Show is expected to be full of insightful, conservational comedy and laughs aplenty.

The show has been set up by Gilded Balloon, one of Scotland’s leading entertainment producers and one of the largest and longest-running venues at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

‘Incredibly excited’

Directors of Gilden Balloon, Karen and Katy Koren said: “We’re thrilled to announce the 2023/2024 Big Fab Comedy Show with incredible names like Maisie Adam and Kiri Pritchard-McLean joining the bill.

“The tour will bring the UK’s most popular TV comics to towns and cities across Scotland, alongside some rising talent that we’re incredibly excited about. Don’t miss out on a night simply jam-packed with top-tier comedy and guaranteed laughs – we’ll see you there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Elgin City manager Ross Draper with midfielder Russell Dingwall, who has signed a new three-year contract. Image: Elgin City FC
Delight for Elgin City as midfield ace Russell Dingwall signs new three-year contract
Five young people pose with their drinks at the Midsummer Beer Happening.
GALLERY: Packed crowds in Stonehaven for first night of Midsummer Beer Happening
Nigg oil terminal.
End of an era at decades-old Nigg oil terminal
Post Thumbnail
McLaren’s Artura storms the hybrid scene
Brian Irvine celebrates following Aberdeen's vital win over Dundee United in 1995. Image: SNS
Brian Irvine says Ross County can draw inspiration from Aberdeen's bounce after great escape…
Kev, centre, says thank you to his four nurse saviours - from left, Zoe Meldrum, Menna Forgrieve, Donna Duncan and Megan McLeod. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Miracle on the A93: Heart attack cyclist saved by FOUR passing nurses
Action pics from Scotland v USA in the final Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture. Scotland's Michael Leask. CR0037374 17/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Cricket: Aberdonian Michael Leask's belief as Scotland prepare for World Cup qualifier
AEL founder Graeme Mackie. Image: Gramite PR
Aberdeen firm AEL notches up higher sales in key global markets
Huntly referee Mike Ritchie was Scotland's only referee at the six-a-side World Cup in Germany. Image: Leisure Leagues.
Huntly football referee Mike Ritchie takes to international stage - at six-a-side World Cup
Fergus Ewing
Fergus Ewing calls on NHS Highland to pay Inverness hospital workers what they're owed…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]