Happy Birthday! Royal Dornoch’s Struie golf course is 100 years old

It is sometimes known as the Bottom Course or the Lower Course by locals.

By Sarah Bruce
A wide shot of a golfer on the Struie Course
The Struie Course is celebrating 100 years

It is one of the most famous golf settings in the world, with players queuing up for a round or two.

And now, Dornoch’s “wee course” is celebrating a centenary milestone.

The Royal Dornoch Golf Club is marking the occasion with commemorative flag pins for the 18-hole links course.

The Struie commemorative pins. Image: Royal Dornoch

And they’re celebrating the long history of the popular course – which actually stretches back much further than a century.

It has connections with philanthropist Andrew Carnegie and was requisitioned for runways during the Second World War.

Before that, it was opened as a ladies’ course.

The Struie Course: A potted history

The Sutherland course is often known as the Bottom Course or Low Course by locals.

It has undergone several name changes and redesigns, but the main part of the course broadly corresponds with what was originally unveiled as The Ladies Course.

That was opened in June 1923 – hence the current celebrations.

It replaced a previous incarnation opened in 1899 by Mrs Louise Carnegie, wife of the philanthropist Andrew of Skibo Castle.

Image: History links Museum

It had been returned to pasture for animal grazing during the years of the First World War.

And it was requisitioned by the RAF for two runways during the Second World War.

It was renamed the Struie in the 1990s when renowned architect Donald Steel was invited to make changes.

Why play Dornoch’s Struie Course?

Of course, Royal Dornoch’s Championship Course is hailed among the finest links courses in world golf.

But the Struie holds it own as a challenging and enjoyable Scottish Top 50 ranked course.

Club general manager Neil Hampton said: “The Struie – named after the hill which provides a spectacular backdrop – is a highly regarded course these days, enjoyed by members and visitors alike. The setting is magnificent.

Neil Hampton. Image: Matthew Harris Golf Collection

“The greens are smaller than on the Championship Course and the fairways are tighter.

“The greenkeeping team takes great pride in presenting both courses in excellent condition and nowadays no visit to Royal Dornoch is complete without sampling what the Struie Course has to offer.”

Struie Course opening day

The Struie came into its own last year with the R&A Women’s and Men’s Senior Amateur Championships being played over both courses.

The modern-day 16th hole was the opener back in 1923.

Then, a Mrs Sykes of Dornoch Castle was presented with an inscribed club to officially open the new course.

The history books record eight ladies and 22 gentlemen took part in the opening day competition, which was rounded off by “a sumptuous tea” in the clubhouse.

Former pro Donald Ross in 1894 teeing up on “The Witch,” which is now the par 3 18th hole on the Struie Course. Image: History links Museum

Just as it is today, the Dornoch Burn posed a hazard for wayward shots and two local youngsters were given the task of retrieving any balls which found the water.

Miss H. McCulloch, sister of the club professional Danny, is recorded as taking the ladies’ prize after a play-off over “several holes.”

