A north-east road has been closed following a two-car crash.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the A920 Ellon to Oldmeldrum road, near Pitmedden, at about 3.30pm.

It is not yet clear the extent of any injuries, but the road remains shut.

The fire service was not called to the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 3.30pm on Sunday, June 18 we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A920.

“Ambulance were contacted. The road is closed.”

