Birds trapped AGAIN in former Steamie dry cleaners in Macduff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Birds trapped AGAIN in former Steamie dry cleaners in Macduff

The new owners of the building have been given advice by the Scottish SPCA to prevent it from happening again.

By David Mackay
Exterior view looking at front of former Steamie dry cleaners with posters covering front windows.
Repeated concerns about the welfare of birds have been raised about the Steamie in Macduff. Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

The new owners of the derelict former Steamie building in Macduff have been told to make repairs to stop birds getting trapped inside.

Concerns have been raised about birds repeatedly gaining entry to the abandoned dry cleaners without being able to get back out again.

There have been multiple reports of birds being found dead within the former Steamie in Macduff after getting trapped.

The building has been empty for about 10 years after the dry cleaners shut up shop.

Exterior view looking at roof of Steamie building from front with boarded up sections.
It is believed that the birds are getting access to the Steamie in Macduff through the roof. Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

It is understood birds have made a home for themselves after gaining entry through the roof of the building.

However, it is believed they are then making their way into the former shopfront before being unable to get back out again.

Last year, attempts to free the birds were hampered by the Scottish SPCA being unable to make contact with the Steamie’s previous owners to get inside the building.

Since then, the building has changed ownership with inspectors giving the new custodians advice on how to stop similar problems from happening again.

A Scottish SPCA spokeswoman said: “We received a call on Friday regarding a trapped bird in a property in Macduff and we gained access from the owner.

“The previous owner had put up black bags at the windows and we have advised the new owners to make necessary repairs and to check daily to prevent further birds coming into the building.”

No birds were visible within the Steamie on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

What is the future for the Steamie?

The Steamie was established as a dry cleaners in Macduff in the late 1990s by Hilda Duthie.

She later ran the business with her eldest daughter Elaine with the firm closing about a decade ago.

Since then, various plans have been submitted for the property.

Sign attached to window of Steamie saying "shop closed, thank you for your custom".
A sign was pinned to the window of the Steamie when it shut in 2014. Image: DC Thomson

In 2019 Elaine Duthie had plans approved for 12 flats to be built on the site.

However, in June last year revised plans from Ms Duthie for the demolition of the Steamie and neighbouring buildings on Market Street were not determined by Aberdeenshire Council due to similar previous applications being rejected.

In September last year the former Steamie building and neighbouring 22 Market Street were auctioned together with a guide price of £60,000 plus fees.

More from Press and Journal

Dr Iain Small wearing a kilt suit while smiling and leaning on a post looing at the camera.
'For us, he was just dad': Family pays tribute to dedicated GP and Peterhead…
Michael Leask of Scotland sweeps the ball for a four during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 2023 match between Ireland and Scotland at Queen’s Sports Club on June 21, 2023 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Photos courtesy of the ICC
Cricket: Michael Leask stars in dramatic Scotland victory against Ireland
Highland League game of the day between Brechin City and Brora Rangers. Brora's Martin Maclean and Brechin's Seth Patrick. CR0034403 26/03/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Seth Patrick returns to Brechin City
Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy in the 1-0 loss to Celtic. Image: Shutterstock
Former Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy joins Kilmarnock
The scene of the crash with a train passing by the vehicle and police at the scene.
40-year-old woman taken to hospital following crash near Aberdeen train line
CR0043630 Sarah Bruce, Inverness. Travellers have again set up camp on the former Torvean Golf Course in Inverness. 21st June '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Torvean Parkrun cancelled as Travellers' camp moves on to Inverness site
Kyle Turner in action against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County complete signing of Kyle Turner on two-year deal
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Schools, services and noise were on people's minds as a public consultation for a major new retail development took place in Inverness today. Picture shows; Iceni Projects director Ian Gallacher. Inverness. Stuart Findlay/DCT Media Date; 21/06/2023
Concerns about Stratton services raised as Home Bargains public consultation takes place in Inverness
The future of the Stonehaven Post Office on Kirkton Road has been placed in doubt. Image: Google Maps.
Stonehaven Post Office future in doubt after location gets put up for sale by…
Wallace Whittle directors, l-r, Andy Forbes, Steve Bruce and Derek Andrew in the new Aberdeen office.
Another new tenant for Marischal Square in Aberdeen

Conversation