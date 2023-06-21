Birds trapped AGAIN in former Steamie dry cleaners in Macduff

The new owners of the derelict former Steamie building in Macduff have been told to make repairs to stop birds getting trapped inside.

Concerns have been raised about birds repeatedly gaining entry to the abandoned dry cleaners without being able to get back out again.

There have been multiple reports of birds being found dead within the former Steamie in Macduff after getting trapped.

The building has been empty for about 10 years after the dry cleaners shut up shop.

It is understood birds have made a home for themselves after gaining entry through the roof of the building.

However, it is believed they are then making their way into the former shopfront before being unable to get back out again.

Last year, attempts to free the birds were hampered by the Scottish SPCA being unable to make contact with the Steamie’s previous owners to get inside the building.

Since then, the building has changed ownership with inspectors giving the new custodians advice on how to stop similar problems from happening again.

A Scottish SPCA spokeswoman said: “We received a call on Friday regarding a trapped bird in a property in Macduff and we gained access from the owner.

“The previous owner had put up black bags at the windows and we have advised the new owners to make necessary repairs and to check daily to prevent further birds coming into the building.”

No birds were visible within the Steamie on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

What is the future for the Steamie?

The Steamie was established as a dry cleaners in Macduff in the late 1990s by Hilda Duthie.

She later ran the business with her eldest daughter Elaine with the firm closing about a decade ago.

Since then, various plans have been submitted for the property.

In 2019 Elaine Duthie had plans approved for 12 flats to be built on the site.

However, in June last year revised plans from Ms Duthie for the demolition of the Steamie and neighbouring buildings on Market Street were not determined by Aberdeenshire Council due to similar previous applications being rejected.

In September last year the former Steamie building and neighbouring 22 Market Street were auctioned together with a guide price of £60,000 plus fees.