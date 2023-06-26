Aberdeen pupils designs ‘unique’ hand-held flag for Armed Forces Day parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen pupils designs ‘unique’ hand-held flag for Armed Forces Day parade

Thousands of people will gather on Union Street this Saturday to celebrate serving, veteran and cadet force personnel.

By Denny Andonova
Armed Forces Day flag designer Lilly Russel Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeen David Cameron, the Lady Provost of Aberdeen Hazel Cameron, Lilly's classmates and her teacher.
(L-R): Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeen David Cameron; Aberdeen Armed Forces Day flag design winner Lilly Russell; the Lady Provost of Aberdeen Hazel Cameron; with Lilly's classmates and teacher. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

More than 2,000 hand-held flags will bear a “unique” design by an Aberdeen pupil as crowds flock to Union Street to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

Lilly Russell, from Cornhill Primary School, came top of the class from 500 entries after creating a distinctive artwork to mark the special occasion.

The 14-year-old won the top prize with an image featuring the silhouette of a veteran standing in a graveyard, with the Scottish flag in the background.

The design will now be printed on thousands of hand-held flags that will be given to spectators on Saturday.

Massed pipes, drums and vintage military vehicles will join more than 1,000 serving, veteran and cadet force personnel parading through the city centre.

‘Waving of unique hand-held flags great for our Armed Forces’

David Cameron, the Lord Provost of Aberdeen and His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant, and the Lady Provost of Aberdeen Hazel Cameron, presented Lilly with the award.

Emily Cai, from Robert Gordon’s College, and Nina Cowie, from Broomhill Primary School, also received prizes for their designs.

The three winners have been given a family pass to the Gordon Highlanders Museum, a Bydandy cuddly toy and a voucher for Hobbycraft.

Mr Cameron said: “I was thrilled to present Lilly with her prizes for her winning flag design.

The Armed Forces Day parade will go down Union Street on Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“The competition was very popular this year with almost 500 entries, which made choosing the overall winner extremely difficult.

“I would like to thank every pupil who submitted a design as they were all brilliant.

“The waving of our unique hand-held flags is great for our Armed Forces, serving, veterans and cadets to see as they take part in the parade.”

The parade will begins at 11am at Albyn Place and then head down Union Street to Castlegate.

