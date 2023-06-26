Aberdeen pupils designs ‘unique’ hand-held flag for Armed Forces Day parade

More than 2,000 hand-held flags will bear a “unique” design by an Aberdeen pupil as crowds flock to Union Street to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

Lilly Russell, from Cornhill Primary School, came top of the class from 500 entries after creating a distinctive artwork to mark the special occasion.

The 14-year-old won the top prize with an image featuring the silhouette of a veteran standing in a graveyard, with the Scottish flag in the background.

The design will now be printed on thousands of hand-held flags that will be given to spectators on Saturday.

Massed pipes, drums and vintage military vehicles will join more than 1,000 serving, veteran and cadet force personnel parading through the city centre.

‘Waving of unique hand-held flags great for our Armed Forces’

David Cameron, the Lord Provost of Aberdeen and His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant, and the Lady Provost of Aberdeen Hazel Cameron, presented Lilly with the award.

Emily Cai, from Robert Gordon’s College, and Nina Cowie, from Broomhill Primary School, also received prizes for their designs.

The three winners have been given a family pass to the Gordon Highlanders Museum, a Bydandy cuddly toy and a voucher for Hobbycraft.

Mr Cameron said: “I was thrilled to present Lilly with her prizes for her winning flag design.

“The competition was very popular this year with almost 500 entries, which made choosing the overall winner extremely difficult.

“I would like to thank every pupil who submitted a design as they were all brilliant.

“The waving of our unique hand-held flags is great for our Armed Forces, serving, veterans and cadets to see as they take part in the parade.”

The parade will begins at 11am at Albyn Place and then head down Union Street to Castlegate.