Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

NHS Grampian’s ‘record spend’ building trouble-hit Baird and Anchor hospitals

Work to address problems with ventilation and water systems continues at the new hospitals on the Foresterhill site in Aberdeen.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
An artist's impression of the Anchor Centre at Foresterhill. Image: NHS Grampian
An artist's impression of the Anchor Centre at Foresterhill. Image: NHS Grampian

Aberdeen’s two troubled hospital projects took NHS Grampian spending to “record totals” last year.

Issues with the water and ventilation systems in the Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre have dragged out the major construction projects at Foresterhill.

Delays means the cost of the buildings, first expected to open in 2020, have soared too.

The Covid pandemic and inflation in the construction industry had already driven the price up.

The bill now stands at £261 million.

It could rise higher still if any issues with ventilation and water systems require parts of the hospitals to be stripped out and replaced.

Construction work is ongoing at the Baird Family Hospital site in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Latest delays, and the extent of the troubles, came to light in April as the health board was briefed on an action plan to address it.

The Anchor Centre is hoped to open in October. Meanwhile the Baird Family Hospital could be delayed until next September.

Despite the problems, NHS Grampian chief executive Caroline Hiscox said the health board “remains committed” to ensuring both new builds meet the demands of patients.

Increasing costs and delayed opening dates

An artist's impression of the Baird Family Hospital. Image: NHS Grampian
An artist’s impression of the Baird Family Hospital. Image: NHS Grampian

NHS Grampian board members met on Thursday to discuss the project – as well as the £60m gap in their budget this year.

Their financial plan in 2022-23 was the first that had to be agreed in deficit, such are the challenges the organisation is facing.

An artist's impression of one of the Anchor Centre's waiting areas. Image: NHS Grampian
An artist’s impression of one of the Anchor Centre’s waiting areas. Image: NHS Grampian

Assistant finance director Alan Sharp crunched the numbers for members, revealing £108.8m was spent on new buildings, equipment and IT across the region last year.

“I think this is a record total for Grampian,” he added.

“A large proportion was spent on the Baird and Anchor project”

In the face of the rocketing cost of construction, the Scottish Government has put up £16m extra towards the new hospitals.

They have pledged to cover additional costs of redesigning the buildings, if need be.

August will deliver a verdict on the troubled projects, when board members will hear exactly what is needed to get them back on track.

NHS Grampian to ‘showcase’ work at Baird and Anchor sites

NHS Grampian chairwoman Alison Evison said construction of both facilities continues to be “closely followed” – with “extreme pride” – by the board.

She was also “pleased” to hear that the Baird and Anchor project and the infection prevention and control teams are continuing to problem solve.

Chairwoman of the Grampian NHS Board, Alison Evison. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Ms Evison added: “NHS Grampian is extremely proud of these landmark projects, and remains committed to ensuring these complex modern facilities meet the needs of the population we serve when they begin receiving patients.”

Various officials are being given tours of the in-progress hospitals as NHS Grampian “showcases” the achievements so far, she said.

Ms Evison also welcomed the opening of the new One BioHub drug research facility on the Foresterhill campus earlier in the week.

