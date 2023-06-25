Pictures and video on board £78m cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit ahead of return to Aberdeen

A breathtaking cruise ship has been catching the eye during its visits to the north-east.

The Sea Cloud Spirit, which cost £78 million to build, spent time in Peterhead and Aberdeen this week before travelling south for Dundee on Sunday.

It will return to Aberdeen on Wednesday having travelled from Edinburgh as part of a 10-day cruise which sees prices range from £6,500 to £11,439 per person.

Built in 2021 in Vigo, Spain, Sea Cloud Spirit measures 138 metres in length and boasts an impressive 28 sails.

The vessel contains 69 outside cabins (22 junior and three owner suites with balconies) and seven deluxe lido outside cabins with panoramic windows.

You can take a virtual trip on board the ship with our video and pictures, taken during its visit to Dundee.

Pictures on board Sea Cloud Spirit before Aberdeen return