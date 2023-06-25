Pictures and video on board £78m cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit ahead of return to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pictures and video on board £78m cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit ahead of return to Aberdeen

The vessel is due to dock back in the city on Wednesday.

Stephen Eighteen
By Stephen Eighteen

A breathtaking cruise ship has been catching the eye during its visits to the north-east.

The Sea Cloud Spirit, which cost £78 million to build, spent time in Peterhead and Aberdeen this week before travelling south for Dundee on Sunday.

It will return to Aberdeen on Wednesday having travelled from Edinburgh as part of a 10-day cruise which sees prices range from £6,500 to £11,439 per person.

Built in 2021 in Vigo, Spain, Sea Cloud Spirit measures 138 metres in length and boasts an impressive 28 sails.

The vessel contains 69 outside cabins (22 junior and three owner suites with balconies) and seven deluxe lido outside cabins with panoramic windows.

You can take a virtual trip on board the ship with our video and pictures, taken during its visit to Dundee.

Pictures on board Sea Cloud Spirit before Aberdeen return

Crew member Daniel Miskey (former Chief Service Stewart, now Maitre d’). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The sun deck. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The lounge area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The spa area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Plenty of seats for the guests. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Sea Cloud Spirit. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The details of the library. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Sea Cloud Spirit with its 28 sails. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Spa treatment is available onboard for guests. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Sea Cloud Spirit docked at King George V Wharf in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A gym is also available. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Along with a sauna room. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A cosy lounge area for people to relax. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Some intricate details on the ship. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A variety of drinks for the guests. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Sea Cloud Spirit docking. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The grand piano in the lounge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Beautiful sun deck area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A compass on the floor of the library. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crew keeping the ship in good condition. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Relaxing spa area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The classy restaurant area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The flag onboard. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Sea Cloud Spirit deck. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Some comfy couches in the library. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Equipment on deck. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crew setting up the restaurant. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Sea Cloud Spirit in front of Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Restaurant area all ready for service. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Steinway and Sons grand piano. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Sea Cloud Spirit docked in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

