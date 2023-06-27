Peterhead road closed due to police incident

Police are currently in attendance of an incident in Peterhead.

The town’s Catto Drive has been closed in both directions and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

There is no information about the nature of the incident at this time, however, police reassured there is no risk to the wider public.

The street has been taped off and officers are in attendance.

A police spokesman said: “Catto Drive in Peterhead is currently closed in both directions due to a police incident.

“The incident is contained and there is no risk to wider public.

“However, road users are asked to use alternative routes at present.”

More as we get it.