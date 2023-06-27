Buckie Thistle beat Peterhead in pre-season friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie Thistle beat Peterhead in pre-season friendly

The Jags and the Blue Toon started their respective pre-season campaigns at Victoria Park with the Breedon Highland League side defeating their League Two opponents.

By Callum Law
Marcus Goodall, right, scores for Buckie Thistle against Peterhead
Marcus Goodall, right, scores for Buckie Thistle against Peterhead

Buckie Thistle defeated Peterhead 3-2 at Victoria Park as both sides started their pre-season preparations.

The Breedon Highland League side looked a touch sharper than their League Two opponents.

Marcus Goodall, Josh Peters and Kyle MacLeod were on target for the Jags with Kieran Shanks netting a brace of penalties for the Blue Toon.

Buckie included just one of their five summer signings, goalkeeper Stuart Knight, in their starting line-up.

Euan Storrier, Dale Wood and Jack MacIver were on the bench while Darryl McHardy was unavailable.

Peterhead’s central belt-based players didn’t travel, but they were able to field summer signings Scott Ross, Robert Ward, Kieran Shanks and Aaron Reid in their line-up.

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi – who signed prior to kick-off – was on the bench.

The Blue Toon also had four trialists in their ranks. Left wing-back Liam Morrison started with Lewis Wilson, Angus Logan and Arran Smith on the bench.

Early breakthrough

Peterhead had the first effort at goal with Shanks tugging an angled drive narrowly wide, but the Jags were soon into their stride and took the lead in the eight minute.

Andrew MacAskill’s ball into the box wasn’t dealt with by Jason Brown and Marcus Goodall nipped in to finish from close range.

In reply Reid whistled a snap-shot wide for Peterhead, but over the course of the first period it was Buckie who looked the more cohesive unit.

Josh Peters, second from left, scores Buckie’s second goal against Peterhead

That perhaps wasn’t surprising considering the majority of their starting XI have played together for the last couple of seasons.

In the 36th minute Peterhead equalised with a penalty. Ward nipped in behind Jack Murray and was tripped and after referee Duncan Nicolson had pointed to the spot Shanks finished from 12 yards.

A minute shy of half-time Thistle were back ahead when MacAskill’s corner was hooked in by Peters from close range at the back post.

Changes

After the break Buckie boss Graeme Stewart sent on Wood, Hamish Munro, Keir, MacIver, Sam Urquhart and Kyle MacLeod.

For Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan entered the fray along with Oluyemi and trialists Wilson and Logan.

On 53 minutes the Jags increased their advantage with Sam Pugh showing persistence on the right flank to force the ball across goal and MacLeod’s deft flick sent it into the net.

Both sides continued to threaten sporadically in the second period. On 64 minutes the Blue Toon’s Logan cracked the crossbar with a strike following a Ward free-kick.

Kieran Shanks, left, celebrates scoring for Peterhead against Buckie with Danny Strachan

In the 71st minute Peterhead netted their second with Shanks converting his second penalty after he’d been chopped down by Munro.

Buckie will be back in action on Saturday when Junior side Maud visit Victoria Park, while Peterhead face Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park on Sunday.

