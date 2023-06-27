Buckie Thistle beat Peterhead in pre-season friendly

Buckie Thistle defeated Peterhead 3-2 at Victoria Park as both sides started their pre-season preparations.

The Breedon Highland League side looked a touch sharper than their League Two opponents.

Marcus Goodall, Josh Peters and Kyle MacLeod were on target for the Jags with Kieran Shanks netting a brace of penalties for the Blue Toon.

Buckie included just one of their five summer signings, goalkeeper Stuart Knight, in their starting line-up.

Euan Storrier, Dale Wood and Jack MacIver were on the bench while Darryl McHardy was unavailable.

Peterhead’s central belt-based players didn’t travel, but they were able to field summer signings Scott Ross, Robert Ward, Kieran Shanks and Aaron Reid in their line-up.

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi – who signed prior to kick-off – was on the bench.

The Blue Toon also had four trialists in their ranks. Left wing-back Liam Morrison started with Lewis Wilson, Angus Logan and Arran Smith on the bench.

Early breakthrough

Peterhead had the first effort at goal with Shanks tugging an angled drive narrowly wide, but the Jags were soon into their stride and took the lead in the eight minute.

Andrew MacAskill’s ball into the box wasn’t dealt with by Jason Brown and Marcus Goodall nipped in to finish from close range.

In reply Reid whistled a snap-shot wide for Peterhead, but over the course of the first period it was Buckie who looked the more cohesive unit.

That perhaps wasn’t surprising considering the majority of their starting XI have played together for the last couple of seasons.

In the 36th minute Peterhead equalised with a penalty. Ward nipped in behind Jack Murray and was tripped and after referee Duncan Nicolson had pointed to the spot Shanks finished from 12 yards.

A minute shy of half-time Thistle were back ahead when MacAskill’s corner was hooked in by Peters from close range at the back post.

Changes

After the break Buckie boss Graeme Stewart sent on Wood, Hamish Munro, Keir, MacIver, Sam Urquhart and Kyle MacLeod.

For Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan entered the fray along with Oluyemi and trialists Wilson and Logan.

On 53 minutes the Jags increased their advantage with Sam Pugh showing persistence on the right flank to force the ball across goal and MacLeod’s deft flick sent it into the net.

Both sides continued to threaten sporadically in the second period. On 64 minutes the Blue Toon’s Logan cracked the crossbar with a strike following a Ward free-kick.

In the 71st minute Peterhead netted their second with Shanks converting his second penalty after he’d been chopped down by Munro.

Buckie will be back in action on Saturday when Junior side Maud visit Victoria Park, while Peterhead face Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park on Sunday.