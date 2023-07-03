Man jailed after threatening to burn down foodbank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man jailed after threatening to burn down foodbank

Shaun Dunbar was also at a local Premier Store when he suddenly became abusive to staff and told them he would "kill them".

By David McPhee
Shaun Dunbar admitted eight charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Shaun Dunbar admitted eight charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A man who threatened to burn down a foodbank when they refused to provide him with a parcel of groceries has been jailed.

Shaun Dunbar verbally abused a volunteer at his local community foodbank by calling her names and demanding: “I want my f****** parcel!”

The 54-year-old then told the woman he would “burn the building down” and continued to demand food, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

He also faced charges of racially abusing shop workers and was found with an axe by police after repeatedly banging on his neighbour’s door.

Accused had axe

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court that on March 7 this year Dunbar had been consistently bothering his neighbour by repeatedly banging on his door, with the man eventually calling the police.

When officers arrived they found Dunbar sitting outside the man’s flat drinking a can of beer with an axe lying on the floor beside him.

As he was arrested he struck a constable to the side of the head before spitting directly in his face.

A week later, on March 16, Dunbar was at a local Premier Store on Byron Square when he became abusive to staff and told them he would “kill them” and throw their bodies somewhere.

Upon being asked to leave the store, Dunbar then racially abused the two men.

That same day, Dunbar appeared at a local community centre that was being used as a foodbank and shouted: “I want my f****** parcel!”

When he was informed by a female volunteer he wouldn’t be getting a food parcel, Dunbar began kicking the door of the centre, verbally abused the woman and stated that he would “burn the building down”.

Dunbar then appeared at an RS McColl store, also on Byron Square, where he racially abused another person before again threatening to burn the man’s house down.

As he was being arrested Dunbar grabbed an officer by the wrist and refused to let go and as they managed to wrestle him to the ground he again spat at a constable.

Appearing for sentencing, Dunbar pleaded guilty to four charges of assault, three charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and one further charge of being in possession of an axe.

Shaun Dunbar was sentenced to a lengthy period in prison at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Defence solicitor Iain Hingston told the court that there were “very much two Mr Dunbars” – one who is “quiet and polite” and one who “screams” at members of the public.

“He has a number of mental health conditions – when he’s fine he’s fine and when he’s not he’s not,” Mr Hingston said.

“Mr Dunbar often has limited recollection of his offending behaviour, but then he does these things and accepts responsibility.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Dunbar that he had a “lengthy record of previous convictions and have served a number of prison sentences in your past”.

“This is quite a considerable catalogue of offending involving particularly nasty and abusive behaviour towards a number of people over a number of days in March of this year.”

Sheriff Buchanan sentenced Dunlop, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, to 20 months imprisonment, backdated to March 17 this year.

