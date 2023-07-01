Aberdeen comes to life for Armed Forces Day parade

Crowds have lined the streets of Aberdeen to pay homage to the Armed Forces community.

Veterans, military personnel, cadet and youth organisations gathered in the heart of the city on Saturday to mark Aberdeen’s Armed Forces Day.

Participants of all ages marched the length of Union Street as eagle-eyed spectators watched the display unfold before them.

Local pipe bands created a memorable soundtrack to the parade by playing traditional Scottish music.

Armed Forces personnel dressed in their best attire and cadets representing the Royal Air Force, the Army and the Navy marched with pride through the city to commemorate the work of their fellow comrades both at home and abroad.

Several vintage military vehicles also formed part of the 90-minute parade; setting off from Albyn Place before coming to a halt at Castlegate.

Pictures taken during the event show spectators beaming as scores of personnel march past dressed in their best attire.

What is Armed Forces Day?

The parade comes just seven days after the nation marked Armed Forces Day.

The annual spectacle provides an opportunity to show support for those who make up the Armed Forces community, ranging from troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

Celebrations traditionally start with a flag-raising ceremony, as the Armed Forces flag is raised to full mast on buildings and at famous landmarks across the UK.

Last month, crowds gathered in Inverness to mark the start of Armed Forces Day celebrations with the Union Jack flag raised outside the city’s Town House.

A host of parades and events draw the crowds each year as individuals lend their support to those fighting on the front line.