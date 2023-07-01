Aberdeen comes to life for Armed Forces Day parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen comes to life for Armed Forces Day parade

Veterans, military personnel, cadet and youth organisations marched along the city's Union Street to mark Armed Forces Day.

By Michelle Henderson
Members of the local pipe band marching down the centre of Aberdeen's Union Street.
The local pipe band lead Aberdeen's Armed Forced Day Parade down Union Street. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Crowds have lined the streets of Aberdeen to pay homage to the Armed Forces community.

Veterans, military personnel, cadet and youth organisations gathered in the heart of the city on Saturday to mark Aberdeen’s Armed Forces Day.

Participants of all ages marched the length of Union Street as eagle-eyed spectators watched the display unfold before them.

Local pipe bands created a memorable soundtrack to the parade by playing traditional Scottish music.

Military personnel marching with flags down the centre of Union Street.
Aberdeen’s Armed Forces Day parade was in full swing today on the city’s Union Street.<br />Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Armed Forces personnel dressed in their best attire and cadets representing the Royal Air Force, the Army and the Navy marched with pride through the city to commemorate the work of their fellow comrades both at home and abroad.

Several vintage military vehicles also formed part of the 90-minute parade; setting off from Albyn Place before coming to a halt at Castlegate.

Pictures taken during the event show spectators beaming as scores of personnel march past dressed in their best attire.

What is Armed Forces Day?

The parade comes just seven days after the nation marked Armed Forces Day.

The annual spectacle provides an opportunity to show support for those who make up the Armed Forces community, ranging from troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

Celebrations traditionally start with a flag-raising ceremony, as the Armed Forces flag is raised to full mast on buildings and at famous landmarks across the UK.

Military vehicles pictured making their way down Union Street during the parade.
Crowds lined the streets to celebrate Armed Forced Day and enjoy the parade. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Last month, crowds gathered in Inverness to mark the start of Armed Forces Day celebrations with the Union Jack flag raised outside the city’s Town House.

A host of parades and events draw the crowds each year as individuals lend their support to those fighting on the front line.

Pipers play traditional music as they march in the city’s Armed Force Day parade. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Army personnel marching in full uniform.
Military personnel marched in full uniform in Aberdeen to mark the annual Armed Forces Day celebration. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
A tank pictures driving down Union Street in Aberdeen as part of the parade.
A military tank formed part of the large parade down Union Street. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
A man in uniform carrying a flag during the parade.
Personnel from all branches of the military joined the parade. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Spectators stand on the pavement along Union Street to watch the parade unfold.
Crowds lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the parade. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Vintage military vehicles drove in convey as part of the parade.
A series of vintage military vehicles formed part of the parade in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Spectators and participants were all smiles as the parade got under way in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Military personnel marching in sync during the parade.
Military personnel marched proudly down Union Street as the city’s Armed Forces Day parade got under way. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
A quad bike was among the spectacles to see during the parade.
Crowds were delighted by the parade in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/ Dc Thomson

