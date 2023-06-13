Crowds to gather in Inverness ahead of Armed Forces Day

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scores of Invernessians will take to the streets next week to mark Armed Forces Day.

Military personnel, veterans and local representatives will gather outside the Inverness Town House on Monday to kick off a week of celebrations.

Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday, June 24.

On Monday, flags on buildings and famous landmarks across the country will be raised to full-mast to mark the start of this year’s celebrations.

Inverness Town House will be among the landmarks taking part.

Members of British Legion Scotland are expected to attend a short ceremony on the steps of the Inverness building.

Provost and leader of Inverness and Area Committee Glynis Campbell Sinclair said: “We will honour our armed forces on June 19 in Inverness with this simple flag raising ceremony to recognise the work that they do protecting our communities and country.

“Our Armed Forces couldn’t do their job without the incredible support of their family and friends.

“We give our humble support in this time honoured flag ceremony to show our appreciation for the troops and their families.”

Highland Council has confirmed no official parade has been organised in Inverness.

However, attendees at this year’s Get Set for Summer event at the Northern Meeting Park will be able to celebrate Armed Forces Day on the day thanks to the attendance of the Royal British Legion Pipe Band.

Meanwhile, in Aberdeen, crowds are expected to line Union Street next Saturday for the city’s annual Armed Forces Day parade.