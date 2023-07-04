Proposals for new primary school in Bucksburn/Newhills to go to public consultation

Proposals to build a new “net zero” primary school in the Bucksburn/Newhills area of Aberdeen will go to a public consultation.

The statutory consultation by Aberdeen City Council will also look at establishing a new catchment area – based on the proposed changes to the existing one for Brimmond School – to serve new housing developments in the area.

Currently, the area of new housing at Newhills is included within the catchment area for Brimmond School.

However, school roll forecasts indicate that its capacity will be far exceeded if the numbers of children expected to be living within the new housing in the future are able to enrol at the school.

Members of Aberdeen City Council’s education and children’s services committee deemed it necessary to construct a new school to serve the new area of housing, with the current school forecast to be 118% over capacity by 2026.

The committee agreed that changes should be made to the existing catchment area for Brimmond School, with a separate one being served by the proposed new facility.

In May, councillors on the finance and resources committee backed officers to proceed with drawing up a full business case for the project.

Plans for the “net zero school” would have room for 434 pupils and 60 nursery places, with it being located at the Rowett South development.

This is also anticipated to reduce the area of land which would be served by Brimmond School in the future, therefore helping to ensure that pupil numbers can remain within the school’s capacity.

‘Important discussion to get involved in’

Convener of the Aberdeen City Council’s education and children’s services committee, Martin Greig said: “The proposed new primary school in Bucksburn and Newhills will make a big difference locally, so it will be good to hear questions and views from anyone who wishes to contribute.

“This is an important discussion to get involved in. The feedback will help to shape the decisions and ensure we get this right.”

The committee’s vice-convener, Jessica Mennie added: “The public consultation will allow everyone with an interest, particularly residents currently living in the Bucksburn/Newhills area and anyone considering moving to the location to be part of the discussion.

“The building of a new primary school in Bucksburn/Newhills and the creation of a new catchment area for Brimmond School will ensure that all children currently living there or moving into the area will have the opportunity to be enrolled in their local school and have access to learning in a great educational setting.”

It is anticipated that the consultation will be carried out in winter, although this is subject to the “scheduling of staff resource” within the council and Education Scotland.