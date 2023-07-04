Proposals for new primary school in Bucksburn/Newhills to go to public consultation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Proposals for new primary school in Bucksburn/Newhills to go to public consultation

The move comes as Brimmond Primary School is expected to be 118% over capacity by 2026.

By Chris Cromar
The site of the proposed Newhills primary school from above.
The site of the proposed Newhills primary school at Rowett South. Image: Google Maps.

Proposals to build a new “net zero” primary school in the Bucksburn/Newhills area of Aberdeen will go to a public consultation.

The statutory consultation by Aberdeen City Council will also look at establishing a new catchment area – based on the proposed changes to the existing one for Brimmond School – to serve new housing developments in the area.

Currently, the area of new housing at Newhills is included within the catchment area for Brimmond School.

A red outline shows the location of the proposed school.
The red outline shows the location of the proposed school. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

However, school roll forecasts indicate that its capacity will be far exceeded if the numbers of children expected to be living within the new housing in the future are able to enrol at the school.

Members of Aberdeen City Council’s education and children’s services committee deemed it necessary to construct a new school to serve the new area of housing, with the current school forecast to be 118% over capacity by 2026.

The committee agreed that changes should be made to the existing catchment area for Brimmond School, with a separate one being served by the proposed new facility.

Outside of Brimmond School in Bucksburn.
Brimmond School is expected to be 118% over capacity by 2026. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

In May, councillors on the finance and resources committee backed officers to proceed with drawing up a full business case for the project.

Plans for the “net zero school” would have room for 434 pupils and 60 nursery places, with it being located at the Rowett South development.

This is also anticipated to reduce the area of land which would be served by Brimmond School in the future, therefore helping to ensure that pupil numbers can remain within the school’s capacity.

‘Important discussion to get involved in’

Convener of the Aberdeen City Council’s education and children’s services committee, Martin Greig said: “The proposed new primary school in Bucksburn and Newhills will make a big difference locally, so it will be good to hear questions and views from anyone who wishes to contribute.

“This is an important discussion to get involved in. The feedback will help to shape the decisions and ensure we get this right.”

Councillor Jessica Mennie standing.
Councillor Jessica Mennie welcomed the move. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The committee’s vice-convener, Jessica Mennie added: “The public consultation will allow everyone with an interest, particularly residents currently living in the Bucksburn/Newhills area and anyone considering moving to the location to be part of the discussion.

“The building of a new primary school in Bucksburn/Newhills and the creation of a new catchment area for Brimmond School will ensure that all children currently living there or moving into the area will have the opportunity to be enrolled in their local school and have access to learning in a great educational setting.”

It is anticipated that the consultation will be carried out in winter, although this is subject to the “scheduling of staff resource” within the council and Education Scotland.

