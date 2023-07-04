Woman who ‘died by suicide’ at Keiss Castle following murder of pensioner named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Woman who ‘died by suicide’ at Keiss Castle following murder of pensioner named

Caroline Copland, 39, was found dead just hours after a 74-year-old man was murdered.

By Louise Glen
Keiss residents have been left with a lot of questions after the murder. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Keiss residents have been left with a lot of questions after the murder. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A woman who ‘died by suicide’ in the grounds of Keiss Castle has been named locally.

The body of Caroline Copland, 39, was found at around 8pm on Sunday July 2.

The tragic discovery came just hours after a pensioner was found murdered less than a mile away in Keiss.

The 74-year-old man’s body was found in a property on Robertson Crescent at around 12:05am.

It’s understood the victim, who has yet to be named, was discovered by worried neighbours.

Map of Keiss showling location man's body found on Robertson Crescent and Keiss Castle where woman's body was found.

Police are treating the deaths as linked and contained, with no risk to the wider public.

Caroline is believed to have moved to the Caithness fishing village less than a year ago from Dingwall.

One local resident said: “You would often see Caroline out with her dog or her ferret on a lead.

“She grew plants and looked after her animals well.”

Police outside the Robertson Crescent property where a 74-year-old man was found murdered. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Close-knit community ‘shocked’ by deaths

Another added: “You just don’t think that anything like that would happen here. It is such a quiet place normally.”

A former resident of Robertson Crescent described Keiss as a “warm place, that welcomed people”.

He said: “I loved living there. It was a great place and people were kind and helpful.”

Detective chief inspector Brian Geddes said: “Following concerns being raised, around 12.05am on Sunday, July 2 the body of a 74-year-old man was found within a property at Robertson Crescent in Keiss.

“His death is being treated as murder.

“The body of a 39-year-old woman was found within the grounds of Keiss Castle around 8pm on the same day during a police search.

“An investigation is ongoing but we are treating these incidents as linked and contained, with no risk to the wider public.”

Anyone can contact Samaritans free, 24/7, 365 days a year, on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org

More from Press and Journal

The site of the proposed Newhills primary school from above.
Proposals for new primary school in Bucksburn/Newhills to go to public consultation
Keiss residents have been left with a lot of questions after the murder. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Eve Muirhead and Stephen Hendry joining stars at Trump International Golf Links
Keiss residents have been left with a lot of questions after the murder. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Orkney council votes to explore 'alternative governance' after losing faith in UK and Scottish…
Protestors for trans rights at Castlegate in Aberdeen.
Trans training for Aberdeen teachers after reports of pupils being 'dead named'
Keiss residents have been left with a lot of questions after the murder. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
SPFL Trust Trophy: 2023/24 draw sends Aberdeen colts to Brora Rangers in first round…
Keiss residents have been left with a lot of questions after the murder. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Opito boss John McDonald to step down after six years at the helm
Jay Blades sitting down outside a beach hut.
Luxury Aberdeenshire glamping pod to feature on Channel 4's Britain's Best Beach Huts
Keiss residents have been left with a lot of questions after the murder. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Roy 'Chubby' Brown show at Strathpeffer Pavilion cancelled after 'booking misjudgment'
Keiss residents have been left with a lot of questions after the murder. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers linked with Formartine United's Mark Gallagher
UHI North Highland college in Thurso.
UHI North, West and Hebrides merger approved by Scottish Government