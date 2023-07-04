Woman who ‘died by suicide’ at Keiss Castle following murder of pensioner named

A woman who ‘died by suicide’ in the grounds of Keiss Castle has been named locally.

The body of Caroline Copland, 39, was found at around 8pm on Sunday July 2.

The tragic discovery came just hours after a pensioner was found murdered less than a mile away in Keiss.

The 74-year-old man’s body was found in a property on Robertson Crescent at around 12:05am.

It’s understood the victim, who has yet to be named, was discovered by worried neighbours.

Police are treating the deaths as linked and contained, with no risk to the wider public.

Caroline is believed to have moved to the Caithness fishing village less than a year ago from Dingwall.

One local resident said: “You would often see Caroline out with her dog or her ferret on a lead.

“She grew plants and looked after her animals well.”

Close-knit community ‘shocked’ by deaths

Another added: “You just don’t think that anything like that would happen here. It is such a quiet place normally.”

A former resident of Robertson Crescent described Keiss as a “warm place, that welcomed people”.

He said: “I loved living there. It was a great place and people were kind and helpful.”

Detective chief inspector Brian Geddes said: “Following concerns being raised, around 12.05am on Sunday, July 2 the body of a 74-year-old man was found within a property at Robertson Crescent in Keiss.

“His death is being treated as murder.

“The body of a 39-year-old woman was found within the grounds of Keiss Castle around 8pm on the same day during a police search.

“An investigation is ongoing but we are treating these incidents as linked and contained, with no risk to the wider public.”

Anyone can contact Samaritans free, 24/7, 365 days a year, on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org