Robert Lovie ‘privileged’ to perform at special ceremony for King Charles and Queen Camilla

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Robert Lovie ‘privileged’ to perform at special ceremony for King Charles and Queen Camilla

Robert Lovie will sing Caledonia for the royal couple before they are presented with the Honours of Scotland. 

By Lauren Taylor
Robert Lovie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Robert Lovie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A north-east traditional singer is “honoured” to be performing at a special ceremony for King Charles and Queen Camilla in Edinburgh today.

Robert Lovie was personally asked to perform ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication by King Charles himself.

The capital has been “bustling” with excitement as celebrations get under way to mark the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in Scotland.

Mr Lovie – who sings at every Braemar Gathering – described it as a “great honour” to be at the St Giles service.

King Charles, in his role as Duke of Rothesay, with Robert Lovie, and Rothesay Rooms executive chef Ross Cochrane. Image: Prince’s Foundation.

The Doric commentator and Highland Games stalwart will sing Caledonia for the royal couple before they are presented with the Honours of Scotland.

He said: “To be taking part and singing such a beautiful song as Caledonia is really meaningful. So I’m very honoured and privileged to be asked to take part – and very excited.

“I just think it’s just a really special occasion for the King and Queen. It’s a real moment to welcome our new King to Scotland and celebrate him through music and song.

“The service will be really wonderful and I think the whole of Scotland will get behind him.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla sing during a previous performance of Robert Burns poetry with music by Professor Paul Mealor and the Aberdeen University Chamber Choir.

North-east music and tradition to feature in ceremony

Mr Lovie, who serves as director of outreach for the Prince’s Foundation, will be joined by fellow north-east musicians and composers before the ceremony.

He believes the focus on music and tradition from the north-east represents the royal couple’s connection to Balmoral.

Three new works from Aberdeen University composer Professor Paul Mealor will also feature in the service, including Balmoral Flourishes, which has been composed to mark the arrival of the King and Queen.

He will become the first composer to set the Gaelic language in an Honours of Scotland service with Còmhnaicheam An Àros Dhè (And I shall dwell in God’s House).

Prof Mealor’s recessional march The Call of Lochnagar will sound as the royal couple leave the cathedral.

Arbroath opera singer, Joanna Gill, has composed a new song to showcase the Doric language, which will be performed at the ceremony.

Her work A Song of Thanksgiving and Dedication was composed as a tribute to Aberdeen University chancellor Queen Camilla.

It will be the first time Doric has ever been performed at the Honours of Scotland service.

The Lonach Highlanders marching from Strathdon to Braemar, pictured at Gairnshiel Bridge on their way to Crathie. Image: Colin Rennie.

The Lonach Highlanders, who are celebrating their 200th anniversary, and the Atholl Highlanders will join in the parade.

“Everyone is just really looking forward to putting on a wonderful performance for their Majesties,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to taking part in such an amazing celebration in Edinburgh, this is a real day to celebrate our new King and Queen and I know how incredibly fond of Scotland they both are.

“I think we’ll make it as special as we possibly can with the service and the music.”

Find out how to watch the celebrations here.

More from Press and Journal

Number 59 outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Stagecoach cancels dozens of Aberdeen bus services due to driver shortage
Post Thumbnail
Vicki Butler-Henderson: Formula 1 can learn a thing or two from Wimbledon
Nespresso in Union Square will be closing due to the problem. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Nespresso kiosk in Aberdeen's Union Square forced to close due to antisocial youths
The entrance to Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen in 1948, just before the NHS was launched. Image: DC Thomson
NHS at 75: Hope and uncertainty in Aberdeen ahead of National Health Service launch…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043663. Callum Law 27th June 2023. Full time result Buckie 3 Peterhead 2 Pictures taken at the pre-season friendly between Buckie Thistle and Peterhead today. Picture:Peterhead 3 Liam Morrison Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Andy Low pleased with summer additions as Liam Morrison joins Inverurie Locos
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Fishing trawler Altaire arrives in Lerwick Picture shows; Fishing trawler Altaire. Lerwick. Supplied by Calum Gray /Shetland News. Copyright on this material is licensed for single use only, on your agreement to pay a fee at or above NUJ rates. Date; 04/07/2023
Take a look inside Shetland fishing crew's 30% bigger boat
Dale Davidson. Image: DC Thomson
Man threatened to stab shop worker less than 24 hours after release from custody
Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.
Liz Cameron: Our food and drink firms face too many policy roadblocks
Castle Stuart Golf Links at Cabot Highlands has hosted the Scottish Open four times.
Scottish Golf Tourism Week: The Press and Journal brings major industry conference to Inverness
Grenen beach at Denmark's Skagen Odde, where the Baltic and the North Seas meet (Image: MHedegaard/Shutterstock)
Colin Farquhar: An even keel is fundamental to getting oil and gas transition right