Robert Lovie ‘privileged’ to perform at special ceremony for King Charles and Queen Camilla

A north-east traditional singer is “honoured” to be performing at a special ceremony for King Charles and Queen Camilla in Edinburgh today.

Robert Lovie was personally asked to perform ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication by King Charles himself.

The capital has been “bustling” with excitement as celebrations get under way to mark the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in Scotland.

Mr Lovie – who sings at every Braemar Gathering – described it as a “great honour” to be at the St Giles service.

The Doric commentator and Highland Games stalwart will sing Caledonia for the royal couple before they are presented with the Honours of Scotland.

He said: “To be taking part and singing such a beautiful song as Caledonia is really meaningful. So I’m very honoured and privileged to be asked to take part – and very excited.

“I just think it’s just a really special occasion for the King and Queen. It’s a real moment to welcome our new King to Scotland and celebrate him through music and song.

“The service will be really wonderful and I think the whole of Scotland will get behind him.”

North-east music and tradition to feature in ceremony

Mr Lovie, who serves as director of outreach for the Prince’s Foundation, will be joined by fellow north-east musicians and composers before the ceremony.

He believes the focus on music and tradition from the north-east represents the royal couple’s connection to Balmoral.

Three new works from Aberdeen University composer Professor Paul Mealor will also feature in the service, including Balmoral Flourishes, which has been composed to mark the arrival of the King and Queen.

He will become the first composer to set the Gaelic language in an Honours of Scotland service with Còmhnaicheam An Àros Dhè (And I shall dwell in God’s House).

Prof Mealor’s recessional march The Call of Lochnagar will sound as the royal couple leave the cathedral.

Arbroath opera singer, Joanna Gill, has composed a new song to showcase the Doric language, which will be performed at the ceremony.

Her work A Song of Thanksgiving and Dedication was composed as a tribute to Aberdeen University chancellor Queen Camilla.

It will be the first time Doric has ever been performed at the Honours of Scotland service.

The Lonach Highlanders, who are celebrating their 200th anniversary, and the Atholl Highlanders will join in the parade.

“Everyone is just really looking forward to putting on a wonderful performance for their Majesties,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to taking part in such an amazing celebration in Edinburgh, this is a real day to celebrate our new King and Queen and I know how incredibly fond of Scotland they both are.

“I think we’ll make it as special as we possibly can with the service and the music.”

Find out how to watch the celebrations here.