Westhill community opposed to slashed swimming pool hours

The community of Westhill has met with members of Live Life Aberdeenshire to discuss the future of its swimming pool after decisions were made to slash its hours.

A crowd of more than 100 people met to discuss the issue on Thursday evening at Westhill Academy.

It comes after Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed it is reviewing its timetabling and activities on offer at all its facilities.

Current timetables are dated until August 20, coinciding with the end of the school summer holidays, but no information has been shared about future hours.

The opening hours at Westhill are to be reduced from 84 to 50 each week with closure on Sundays – one of the days the swimming club trains.

On Wednesday, members of the swimming centre shared concerns that the decision would lead to the eventual closure of the pool altogether.

What happened at the Westhill pool meeting?

But to alleviate concerns, Live Life Aberdeenshire service manager John Cornfield began the meeting by telling people there were “absolutely no plans” to close the pool.

He also reassured swimmers that the timetable would not drop below the 50 hour operational mark as “it would not be viable” at a lower number.

The decisions were being made he said to deal with increasing energy prices and a tight budget across the whole of Aberdeenshire Council.

Live Life Aberdeenshire is an arms-length body which operates leisure centres on behalf of the council.

Although some residents questioned why Westhill was seeing a massive 40% drop in hours, whereas Ellon Community Campus will only cut its pool by 30%.

Mr Cornfield said the organisation had a duty to the whole of Aberdeenshire and decisions were made to impact as few people as possible.

Hours cut despite waiting list for swimming lessons

A number of residents expressed confusion that the hours of the pool were being cut when there is already a large waiting list for swimming lessons.

One parent said she has had her child on the list for lessons for 12 months already.

Mr Cornfield said there were 2,500 children on swimming lesson waiting lists throughout all of Aberdeenshire.

He blamed a lack of available staff to teach the kids due to an interruption in experienced adult swimmers coming through the system due to Covid.

At Westhill swimming pool, Mr Cornfield said only 44% of swim activities were occupied.

Community ‘must fight’ to keep pool afloat

George Morrice, 66, lives in Kingswells but cycles to the Westhill pool regularly.

He believes the community needs to fight to keep the pool “alive and kicking”.

“Swimming covers the whole spectrum of ages. I see babies, lessons, swim clubs, people with special needs, and older people”, he said.

“The Westhill pool is excellent as you can raise and lower the level for the kids. The whole purpose of swimming is to care for people’s physical and mental health

“There is no cost saving as there will be no redundancies and the water temperature will have to stay the same.”

Another resident at the meeting was Mikaela Kennedy, 35, who has a son in swimming lessons and used to be a lifeguard at the pool.

She feels some of the information at the meeting was a bit “hazy”.

But she was pleased with the good turnout and said: “The people of Westhill are obviously invested and do not want the pool to close.

“But ultimately it has to come back to the council.”

Could a Friends of Westhill pool group be started?

To help raise money for the shortfall, Mr Cornfield was keen to start a Friends of Westhill pool group which could help fundraise for the future of the pool.

He said he was impressed to see the over 100 people at the meeting, despite Westhill only having 76 members.

The hope is that communities will be “galvanised” to get involved and use the pool more he said.

Tory councillor Ron McKail and SNP councillor Fatima Joji were at the meeting and both agreed with the idea to set up a Friends of Westhill pool group.

Volunteers were also encouraged to come forward and Mr Cornfield said they would get a free membership in return for helping out.

What happens next?

Live Life Aberdeenshire representatives told the residents it would take the feedback from the meeting and use it to help prepare the future timetable.

Staff also said it would publish more details to members of the public on its social media accounts.

The decision to cut pool hours comes after Aberdeen City Council made the controversial to close Bucksburn Swimming Pool in April which caused protests and even court action.