Two people arrested following disturbance at Aberdeen high rise

A man and a woman have been arrested following a disturbance at an Aberdeen high rise.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at Cairncry Court, on Cairncry Road, at around 1.30pm.

Locals reported seeing several police vehicles outside the multi-storey building earlier today.

A man, 56, and a woman, 32, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers are still carrying out inquiries.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.30pm on Sunday, July 9, police were called to a disturbance at an address on Cairncry Court, Brierfield Terrace, Aberdeen.

“Two people, a woman aged 32 and a 56-year-old man, have been arrested following the incident and inquiries are continuing.”