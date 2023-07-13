Ukrainian refugee pens stunning drawings of Aberdeen’s most iconic buildings

A Ukrainian refugee who has a “God-given talent” for drawing is hoping to find a venue for his first exhibition.

While 27-year-old Andrii Brynza can not return home to Odessa, on the Black Sea, he has been making pen and ink sketches of buildings around Aberdeen.

After sharing them with other members of his congregation at Gilcomston Church, church elder John Young is on a mission to share Mr Brynza’s work with others.

Church elder says artist has ‘God-given talent’

Mr Young said: “Andreii has been here since the beginning of the year.

“He was encouraged by another church member, a Polish woman, to come to worship at Gilcomston Church.

“He showed me his artwork, and it is a God given talent. I love art and from what I have seen we have an exceptionally talented artist right here in Aberdeen. He is so talented.”

Mr Young said that he and Mr Brynza had been visiting politicians and the art galleries in the city to find out how to get a showcase for his work.

The Ukrainian can often be seen with his pen and inks sitting near to some of Aberdeen’s most well-loved buildings. He says he enjoys speaking to all the people who come and ask him about his work.

The Ukrainian is drawing Aberdeen

He said: “I like to draw Aberdeen, as a graphic with ink.

“I want to draw as difficult as possible architecture. I have drawn the church, and the town hall.

To date, he has drawn a dozen or so of the cities buildings in his meticulous style.

He continued: “I miss being at home in Odessa where my parents are. They decided to stay in the country, and I am over here.

“I miss seeing them desperately, and I miss my hometown. We are on a call every day.”

Back home in Ukraine Mr Brynza was an art student, both at Grekovka College and then at Odessa University. And he plans to continue his studies next year at Robert Gordon’s University.

He has applied to the university to study a master of arts.

In the meantime, he too hopes that he can get a place to exhibit his work.

He said: “When I am making my drawings on the street, people are looking behind me and seeing my work.

“It is so wonderful and I like this feeling when people enjoy my work. I like to show them what I can do.

“I would like to have an exhibition in Aberdeen so that people can enjoy my work.”