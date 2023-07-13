Ukrainian refugee pens stunning drawings of Aberdeen’s most iconic buildings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ukrainian refugee pens stunning drawings of Aberdeen’s most iconic buildings

Artist is looking for his first venue in the city to show off his work.

By Louise Glen
Andrii Brynza with an ink drawing of Gilcomston Church in Aberdeen. The Ukrainian hopes to go to Robert Gordon's University next semester.
Artist Andrew Brynsa at Gilcomston Church on Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A Ukrainian refugee who has a “God-given talent” for drawing is hoping to find a venue for his first exhibition.

While 27-year-old Andrii Brynza can not return home to Odessa, on the Black Sea, he has been making pen and ink sketches of buildings around Aberdeen.

After sharing them with other members of his congregation at Gilcomston Church, church elder John Young is on a mission to share Mr Brynza’s work with others.

Church elder says artist has ‘God-given talent’

Mr Young said: “Andreii has been here since the beginning of the year.

“He was encouraged by another church member, a Polish woman, to come to worship at Gilcomston Church.

Aspiring Andrii  Brynza drawing Gilcomston Church. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“He showed me his artwork, and it is a God given talent. I love art and from what I have seen we have an exceptionally talented artist right here in Aberdeen. He is so talented.”

Mr Young said that he and Mr Brynza had been visiting politicians and the art galleries in the city to find out how to get a showcase for his work.

The Ukrainian can often be seen with his pen and inks sitting near to some of Aberdeen’s most well-loved buildings. He says he enjoys speaking to all the people who come and ask him about his work.

The Ukrainian is drawing Aberdeen

He said: “I like to draw Aberdeen, as a graphic with ink.

“I want to draw as difficult as possible architecture. I have drawn the church, and the town hall.

Church elder John Young  and Andrii Brynza at Gilcomston Church on Union Street. Mr Young has been supporting the Ukrainian refugee Andrew to get recognition for his pen and ink drawings of buildings in his adopted hometown of Aberdeen, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

To date, he has drawn a dozen or so of the cities buildings in his meticulous style.

He continued: “I miss being at home in Odessa where my parents are. They decided to stay in the country, and I am over here.

“I miss seeing them desperately, and I miss my hometown. We are on a call every day.”

Back home in Ukraine Mr Brynza was an art student, both at Grekovka College and then at Odessa University. And he plans to continue his studies next year at Robert Gordon’s University.

He has applied to the university to study a master of arts.

In the meantime, he too hopes that he can get a place to exhibit his work.

He said: “When I am making my drawings on the street, people are looking behind me and seeing my work.

“It is so wonderful and I like this feeling when people enjoy my work. I like to show them what I can do.

“I would like to have an exhibition in Aberdeen so that people can enjoy my work.”

One of Andrii Brynza’s drawings. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Details on the town house building by Andrii Brynza. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

