Aberdeen anti-cuts campaigners to protest outside Marischal College on Saturday

Campaigners against cuts will protest outside Marischal College in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Aberdeen Trades Union Council (TUC) and community-based anti-cuts campaign groups will gather at 2pm outside the landmark on Broad Street.

They are gathering as part of the People’s Assembly National Day of Action to say “Enough is Enough”.

Protestors will be demanding action on food poverty and the cost-of-living crisis which affects millions of workers, benefit claimants, pensioners and children.

Activists concerned over Aberdeen’s cost-of-living crisis

One of the activist groups who will be attending the protest will be Aberdeen is Jist Scunnered.

Representative Laura McDonald said: “We are looking forward to meeting up with other people and their organisations at our local protest.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned about how this cost-of-living crisis is continuing to affect people living in Aberdeen.

National Day of Action – People's Assembly Against Food Poverty.

Saturday July 22.

Our Local Groups will be putting on actions all around the country!

Get involved!

“We will be participating along with hundreds of thousands of other people right across the UK as part of the People’s Assembly National Day of Action.

“We stand together to say loudly that enough is enough and that we want to see an end to this unnecessary cost of living crisis sooner rather than later.”

Aberdeen is Jist Scunnered previously held a public meeting on the crisis in February.

Aberdeen Trades Union Council to lead protest

In September, protests were also organised under the Enough is Enough umbrella in both Aberdeen and Elgin.

Aberdeen TUC president, Graeme Farquhar attended previously and will be there again to welcome people from all political backgrounds to the protest.

He said: “Workers and their families are paying the price for a crisis which is not of their making. Most people in poverty now live in a working households.

“Energy producing companies and the banks are making record profits. How can this be justified when food banks are running out of food, and families are living in fear of the next fuel bill and their rent or mortgage increase?

“We are a very rich nation so there is enough money to look after the best interests of the people of Aberdeen and elsewhere in the UK.

“We need the UK and Scottish Governments to change their priorities by redistributing the wealth from the very rich at the top to all the people who have worked hard to create that wealth.”