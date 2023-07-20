Aberdeen anti-cuts campaigners to protest outside Marischal College on Saturday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen anti-cuts campaigners to protest outside Marischal College on Saturday

They are gathering as part of the People's Assembly National Day of Action to say "Enough is Enough".

By Cameron Roy
The protest will be held outside Marischal College in Aberdeen City centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
The protest will be held outside Marischal College in Aberdeen City centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Campaigners against cuts will protest outside Marischal College in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Aberdeen Trades Union Council (TUC) and community-based anti-cuts campaign groups will gather at 2pm outside the landmark on Broad Street.

They are gathering as part of the People’s Assembly National Day of Action to say “Enough is Enough”.

Protestors will be demanding action on food poverty and the cost-of-living crisis which affects millions of workers, benefit claimants, pensioners and children.

A similar protest was held at Marischal College in October. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson

Activists concerned over Aberdeen’s cost-of-living crisis

One of the activist groups who will be attending the protest will be Aberdeen is Jist Scunnered.

Representative Laura McDonald said: “We are looking forward to meeting up with other people and their organisations at our local protest.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned about how this cost-of-living crisis is continuing to affect people living in Aberdeen.

“We will be participating along with hundreds of thousands of other people right across the UK as part of the People’s Assembly National Day of Action.

“We stand together to say loudly that enough is enough and that we want to see an end to this unnecessary cost of living crisis sooner rather than later.”

Aberdeen is Jist Scunnered previously held a public meeting on the crisis in February.

Protestors held up posters during a protest outside Marischal College in Aberdeen in October. Image: Chris Sumner /DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Trades Union Council to lead protest

In September, protests were also organised under the Enough is Enough umbrella in both Aberdeen and Elgin. 

Aberdeen TUC president, Graeme Farquhar attended previously and will be there again to welcome people from all political backgrounds to the protest.

He said: “Workers and their families are paying the price for a crisis which is not of their making. Most people in poverty now live in a working households.

“Energy producing companies and the banks are making record profits. How can this be justified when food banks are running out of food, and families are living in fear of the next fuel bill and their rent or mortgage increase?

“We are a very rich nation so there is enough money to look after the best interests of the people of Aberdeen and elsewhere in the UK.

“We need the UK and Scottish Governments to change their priorities by redistributing the wealth from the very rich at the top to all the people who have worked hard to create that wealth.”

