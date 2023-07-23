Tyre fitter with no licence given the sack after crashing car into bus stop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tyre fitter with no licence given the sack after crashing car into bus stop

Ryan Laird drove dangerously and at high speed before crashing the blue Volkswagen, causing the tyre to detach from the car.

By David McPhee
Ryan Laird was sacked from his job at a tyre fitters for taking a car out for a test drive and crashing it. Image: Facebook.
Ryan Laird was sacked from his job at a tyre fitters for taking a car out for a test drive and crashing it. Image: Facebook.

A tyre fitter who took a car from the business for a joyride before crashing it into a bus stop has appeared in court.

Ryan Laird admitted taking the blue Volkswagen from the garage where he worked and driving it without a licence or insurance.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 21-year-old – who was fired over the incident – drove the vehicle dangerously before colliding with a bus stop and smashing into a white Peugeot.

The force of the crash caused the front wheel of the Volkswagen to detach, the court was told.

Driving at high speed

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird said at around 2.20pm on July 26 last year a woman was in her car on Victoria Road in Torry when she saw Laird driving towards her at high speed.

Due to the speed Laird was going, as he turned onto St Fittick’s Road he lost control of the car and struck a kerb before hitting a bus stop and the other vehicle.

Laird then got out of the car and fled the scene on foot, Ms Laird said.

He was later traced and police found he had no driving licence or insurance.

Laird pleaded guilty to one charge of driving dangerously and a second charge of driving without insurance.

He admitted a further charge of driving without insurance.

Fired from tyre garage

Defence solicitor Alex Burn told the court that his client had been working as a local tyre fitter and decided “to take the car out for a test drive”.

“He removed the car from the garage without their permission and he drove the vehicle at high speed before striking the bus stop – that’s it in a nutshell.

“Mr Laird lost his job there as a result of this particular incident.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Laird: “It seems to me that if you had acted more sensibly you wouldn’t be in court today.

“I’m sure you regret this decision.”

She fined Laird, of Scotstown Gardens, Aberdeen, a total of £840 and disqualified him from driving for one year.

He will also have to sit an extended version when he comes to sit his driving test.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Goldfish called the Real Slim Shady, horse called Hobnob and snake called Tagliatelle
Tagliatelle, Hobnob and The Real Slim Shady looking for forever homes - can you…
Statsraad Lehmkuhl and Bima Suci tall ships at Aberdeen harbour on a visit before the the 2025 Tall Ship Races Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: Tall Ships bring adventure to Port of Aberdeen
A police car leaving Nigg Bay Harbour in Aberdeen. Image: Cameron Roy.
Emergency services attend accident at Nigg Bay Harbour in Aberdeen
Aberdeen is Jist Scunnered representative Laura McDonald speaking to the crowd. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Watch: Anti-cut campaigners protest outside Marischal College in Aberdeen
The Statsraad Lehmkuhl and Bima Suci tall ships were visited by the Aberdeen public on Saturday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
North-east residents step back in time and share family history onboard tall ships
Locals shared their thoughts about Peterhead and what change they would like to see in the town centre. Image: Denny Andonova.
'It's not perfect, but it's home': Peterhead beyond the buzz of Scottish Week
A woman has spoken out after her husband allegedly sent £10,000 to his online mistress after falling victim to a romance scam. Image: DCT Media.
Woman warns of romance scams after husband duped into sending £10k to his online…
Dylan Osbourne with his cocker spaniel, Jelly, Image: Simon Peachy.
Stonehaven teen and faithful companion romp to victory at Dog Agility Championships
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen woman banned from approaching girl after terrifying knife attack
Sport Aberdeen managing director Alistair Robertson is pleading for public support to help maintain budgets for the city's sports and leisure facilities. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'Help us survive' the next council budget cull, pleads Sport Aberdeen boss