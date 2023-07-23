Tyre fitter with no licence given the sack after crashing car into bus stop

A tyre fitter who took a car from the business for a joyride before crashing it into a bus stop has appeared in court.

Ryan Laird admitted taking the blue Volkswagen from the garage where he worked and driving it without a licence or insurance.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 21-year-old – who was fired over the incident – drove the vehicle dangerously before colliding with a bus stop and smashing into a white Peugeot.

The force of the crash caused the front wheel of the Volkswagen to detach, the court was told.

Driving at high speed

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird said at around 2.20pm on July 26 last year a woman was in her car on Victoria Road in Torry when she saw Laird driving towards her at high speed.

Due to the speed Laird was going, as he turned onto St Fittick’s Road he lost control of the car and struck a kerb before hitting a bus stop and the other vehicle.

Laird then got out of the car and fled the scene on foot, Ms Laird said.

He was later traced and police found he had no driving licence or insurance.

Laird pleaded guilty to one charge of driving dangerously and a second charge of driving without insurance.

He admitted a further charge of driving without insurance.

Fired from tyre garage

Defence solicitor Alex Burn told the court that his client had been working as a local tyre fitter and decided “to take the car out for a test drive”.

“He removed the car from the garage without their permission and he drove the vehicle at high speed before striking the bus stop – that’s it in a nutshell.

“Mr Laird lost his job there as a result of this particular incident.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Laird: “It seems to me that if you had acted more sensibly you wouldn’t be in court today.

“I’m sure you regret this decision.”

She fined Laird, of Scotstown Gardens, Aberdeen, a total of £840 and disqualified him from driving for one year.

He will also have to sit an extended version when he comes to sit his driving test.

