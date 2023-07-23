‘Opportunity of a lifetime’ as Taransay owners seek partner for Castaway island restoration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Opportunity of a lifetime’ as Taransay owners seek partner for Castaway island restoration

The couple are looking for fresh investment - but are not selling the island they bought in 2011.

By John Ross
Taransay is Britain's largest uninhabited island
Taransay is Britain's largest uninhabited island

The owners of the Castaway island of Taransay are seeking a new partner to help fund their long-term nature restoration vision.

Adam and Cathra Kelliher have been carrying out environmental, historical and social projects on the uninhabited island since buying it in 2011.

But now they need fresh investment to continue the project while remaining control of the land.

The couple stress they are not selling Taransay, or giving up equity in any new partnership.

Pooling resources to help regeneration

They say the island presents an ideal opportunity for a model combination of land ownership and third-party involvement, pooling resources to achieve regeneration goals.

But they are aware the move, believed to be the first of its kind in Scotland, could add to the ‘green laird’ debate where large companies invest in land for carbon off-setting.

The Kellihers bought the island amid strong competition, including, reportedly, from Ben Fogle, one of the volunteers who appeared in the Castaway TV series.

At the time the island had just one standing tree, an aspen, growing out of an inaccessible cliff.

Centuries of intensive grazing had created a monoculture and all flora and fauna had been eaten to the roots.

The couple, who own Borve Lodge Estate, then worked with experts on ecology, wildlife and the planting of native trees.

The aim is that by 2032 they will have established woodlands, community tree planting and restored peatlands.

Redeveloped blackhouses, once used by residents, the last of whom left the island in 1974, will also be part of historical and archaeological interpretation.

Last year the first paying customers were taken by boat from Harris on eco-tourism trips to study the island’s geology and history.

Potential for renewables projects

It is envisaged the new partner, or partners, will help to develop tourism, tree planting, deer management and peatland restoration.

There is also the possibility of building new wind or hydro power projects on the island.

Cathra Kelliher said: “It’s such a big project and we’re not managing to get it done as quickly as we want to. And everything costs money.

“So we’re attempting something that’s not been done before, to seek a partner to come on board without us giving up any equity.”

She said she is aware that ‘greenwashing’ is a hugely controversial issue in Scotland.

“But is there a way that we can turn that to our advantage?  We’re just putting it out there to see what happens.

“Could this be a model for landowners, including community landowners, to harness the money that’s out there while not ceding ownership of the land itself?

Cathra and Adam Kelliher bought Taransay in 2011

“For us it’s trying to find a way of doing things a bit differently.

“Taransay needs investment, not piecemeal investment which is how we’ve been able to do it so far.

“We want to regenerate the whole island, including its social history, working as we go along with the community.”

The couple are working with Savills to offer the “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

Cathra added: “It is such a good project that needs to be done, but the scale in which it should be done is something we cannot afford right now.

We don’t want to sell the island

“If we put Taransay on market tomorrow we’d get a fortune for it, but we don’t want to do that.

“We understand that no one may come forward and want to do this. Maybe they will want to own the island.

“But we’re told there is a lot of interest in partnerships and we have the local knowledge.”

Adam said Taransay’s vastness and raw beauty touches everyone who visits.

“Being an island in the north Atlantic 1.6 miles offshore, it presents a unique opportunity to carry forward the project in splendid isolation, unaffected by neighbouring land or other concerns.”

Taransay was used in the Castaway TV series

Lucy Stanfield-Jenner, Savills head of natural capital in Scotland, said: “This opportunity would suit a visionary partner who is passionate about supporting the Kellihers towards creating a genuinely unique nature restoration project on Britain’s largest uninhabited island, whilst ensuring social inclusion and celebrating the island’s geological, archaeological, historical and cultural heritage.”

