Aberdeen man who died following South Harbour accident named locally

The man who died following an accident at Aberdeen South Harbour has been named locally as Abbey Ross.

Mr Ross, from Aberdeen, had been unloading a ship at Dunnottar Quay on Saturday when four pipes fell from a sling.

Emergency services received reports of a person being seriously injured while working on a vessel at about 3.40pm.

Mr Ross was pronounced dead at the scene.

Accident caused by pipes falling from sling

The vessel Mr Ross was unloading from was owned by the Danish shipping firm Lauritzen.

According to the company, Mr Ross was employed by a local dock firm when he was taking off cargo at No 4 Berth via the ship’s crane.

It was being operated by the local company, along with a shore lifting spreader and sling.

But during the removal of pipes, four out of the 13 in one sling fell into the cargo hold injuring Mr Ross who later succumbed to his injuries.

While the event unfolded, Aberdeen Coastguard sent three land-based rescue teams to the harbour, alongside two lifeboats.

The fire service also sent four appliances and specialist resources to assist at the scene.

Friends and family pay tribute on social media

A number of Mr Ross’ friends and family paid tribute to him on social media.

Michael Sheran shared images of Mr Ross on the Growing up in Northfield Aberdeen Facebook page.

He posted: “My heart goes out to Susan and his family, was speaking last week to Abbey and he was looking forward to going over to the states to see his son.

“Abbey was the captain of our football team for years also one of the best pool and snooker players I have seen. RIP Abbey you will be so missed by many.

Kelly Young posted: “RIP Abbey Ross you will be deeply missed. See you on the other side.”

Stuart Cooper commented: “Was a great lad to work with always a laugh and would run rings round most younger RIP bud.”

Investigation into accident under way

Lauritzen said it would assist with the investigation into the accident.

In a statement, Lauritzen said: “We regret to report the tragic loss of a stevedore employed by a local stevedoring company, while the ship was being unloaded by that company in the Port of Aberdeen on July 22, 2023.

“While discharging cargo at No 4 Berth via the ship’s crane, which was being operated by the mentioned company and using shore lifting spreader and sling, four pipes out of 13 held in one sling fell into the cargo hold injuring one stevedore, who later succumbed to his injuries.

“The Port Authority and emergency services were immediately alerted and responded to the vessel.

“Lauritzen Bulkers will assist with the investigation into this accident and offer every sympathy and condolence to the family of the stevedore at this sad time.

“The company is providing the necessary support to the Master and crew of the Iberian Bulker which was built in 2017 and is registered in Hellerup, Denmark.”

Port of Aberdeen said it is currently investigating the situation and is unable to comment further at this stage.

A Health and Safety Executive spokeswoman said it had been made aware of the incident and is making initial inquiries into the circumstances.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.