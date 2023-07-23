Aberdeen man who died following South Harbour accident named locally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen man who died following South Harbour accident named locally

Abbey Ross had been unloading a ship when four pipes fell from a sling.

By Cameron Roy
The accident happened on a large ship owned by Lauritzen at Aberdeen South Harbour. Image: Jasperimage
The accident happened on a large ship owned by Lauritzen at Aberdeen South Harbour. Image: Jasperimage

The man who died following an accident at Aberdeen South Harbour has been named locally as Abbey Ross.

Mr Ross, from Aberdeen, had been unloading a ship at Dunnottar Quay on Saturday when four pipes fell from a sling.

Emergency services received reports of a person being seriously injured while working on a vessel at about 3.40pm.

Mr Ross was pronounced dead at the scene.

Accident caused by pipes falling from sling

The vessel Mr Ross was unloading from was owned by the Danish shipping firm Lauritzen.

According to the company, Mr Ross was employed by a local dock firm when he was taking off cargo at No 4 Berth via the ship’s crane.

It was being operated by the local company, along with a shore lifting spreader and sling.

Police at Aberdeen South Harbour
Police at the scene of the incident at Aberdeen South Harbour on Saturday afternoon. Image: Jasperimage.

But during the removal of pipes, four out of the 13 in one sling fell into the cargo hold injuring Mr Ross who later succumbed to his injuries.

While the event unfolded, Aberdeen Coastguard sent three land-based rescue teams to the harbour, alongside two lifeboats.

The fire service also sent four appliances and specialist resources to assist at the scene.

Friends and family pay tribute on social media

A number of Mr Ross’ friends and family paid tribute to him on social media.

Michael Sheran shared images of Mr Ross on the Growing up in Northfield Aberdeen Facebook page.

He posted: “My heart goes out to Susan and his family, was speaking last week to Abbey and he was looking forward to going over to the states to see his son.

“Abbey was the captain of our football team for years also one of the best pool and snooker players I have seen. RIP Abbey you will be so missed by many.

The accident unfolded on the Lauritzen-owned vessel at Nigg Bay Harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Kelly Young posted: “RIP Abbey Ross you will be deeply missed. See you on the other side.”

Stuart Cooper commented: “Was a great lad to work with always a laugh and would run rings round most younger RIP bud.”

Investigation into accident under way

Lauritzen said it would assist with the investigation into the accident.

In a statement, Lauritzen said: “We regret to report the tragic loss of a stevedore employed by a local stevedoring company, while the ship was being unloaded by that company in the Port of Aberdeen on July 22, 2023.

“While discharging cargo at No 4 Berth via the ship’s crane, which was being operated by the mentioned company and using shore lifting spreader and sling, four pipes out of 13 held in one sling fell into the cargo hold injuring one stevedore, who later succumbed to his injuries.

“The Port Authority and emergency services were immediately alerted and responded to the vessel.

“Lauritzen Bulkers will assist with the investigation into this accident and offer every sympathy and condolence to the family of the stevedore at this sad time.

“The company is providing the necessary support to the Master and crew of the Iberian Bulker which was built in 2017 and is registered in Hellerup, Denmark.”

Port of Aberdeen said it is currently investigating the situation and is unable to comment further at this stage.

A Health and Safety Executive spokeswoman said it had been made aware of the incident and is making initial inquiries into the circumstances.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

