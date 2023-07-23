Aberdeen Women defeat Spartans in Clint Lancaster’s first game in charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women defeat Spartans in Clint Lancaster’s first game in charge

The sides met in a pre-season friendly at Ainslie Park in Edinburgh.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Women defeated Spartans 3-2 at Ainslie Park in new manager Clint Lancaster’s first game in charge.

The Dons raced into a three-goal lead at the interval before the hosts enjoyed the better of the second half.

Eilidh Shore fired Aberdeen in front in the opening minute when she netted from close range from a Hannah Innes corner.

The Dons doubled their advantage moments later when Bayley Hutchison found the back of the net with the aid of the post.

Shore headed a goal-bound attempt off the line before captain Nadine Hanssen fed Hutchison who fired home the third.

Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison was on the scoresheet. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.

Spartans got on the scoresheet early in the second half through an Aimee Black own goal with Annalisa McCann making a number of saves to prevent the hosts netting a second.

The home side were awarded a penalty when Francesca Ogilvie was penalised for a push and Alana Marshall slotted home the resulting spot-kick.

Hutchison almost completed a hat-trick in the closing stages with a strike which rattled the crossbar.

Aberdeen Women start their SWPL 1 season at home against Motherwell on August 13.

