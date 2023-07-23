Aberdeen Women defeat Spartans in Clint Lancaster’s first game in charge

Aberdeen Women defeated Spartans 3-2 at Ainslie Park in new manager Clint Lancaster’s first game in charge.

The Dons raced into a three-goal lead at the interval before the hosts enjoyed the better of the second half.

Eilidh Shore fired Aberdeen in front in the opening minute when she netted from close range from a Hannah Innes corner.

The Dons doubled their advantage moments later when Bayley Hutchison found the back of the net with the aid of the post.

Shore headed a goal-bound attempt off the line before captain Nadine Hanssen fed Hutchison who fired home the third.

Spartans got on the scoresheet early in the second half through an Aimee Black own goal with Annalisa McCann making a number of saves to prevent the hosts netting a second.

The home side were awarded a penalty when Francesca Ogilvie was penalised for a push and Alana Marshall slotted home the resulting spot-kick.

Hutchison almost completed a hat-trick in the closing stages with a strike which rattled the crossbar.

Aberdeen Women start their SWPL 1 season at home against Motherwell on August 13.