Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Treasure Hub: Everything you need to know about Northfield’s warehouse of wonders

It hosts thousands of curiosities, but few have ever been inside.

Our guide to the Aberdeen Treasure Hub in Northfield
Our social media journalist Derry Alldritt recently explored the Aberdeen Treasure Hub. Image: DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

Perhaps you’ve spotted the curiously clad building on a drive through Northfield, and wondered what it was.

The name is certainly intriguing…

But just what is the Aberdeen Treasure Hub, and what wonders lurk inside the warehouse?

To put it simply, it’s where the council keeps the thousands of artefacts it has acquired over the years.

Imagine a huge hangar, like the one featured in the memorable final scene of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, and you may not be far off.

Where exactly is it?

The Aberdeen Treasure Hub is on Granitehill Road in Northfield.

It’s just off Provost Rust Drive, so can be accessed easily from North Anderson Drive.

The Treasure Hub on Granitehill Road, Northfield. Image: DC Thomson

How long has it been there?

The complex opened in 2016, providing a permanent store for thousands of museum objects in the council’s collection.

While Aberdeen Art Gallery was in the midst of a multi-million-pound facelift, the hub housed its thousands of exhibits.

Was it expensive?

It cost the council £6.5 million to build.

It was touted as a way of bringing art into a disadvantaged part of the city.

Just SOME of the paintings inside the building. Image: DC Thomson

How many items are in the Aberdeen Treasure Hub?

The council’s haul of artefacts is so huge that only a small fraction can ever be on public display at any one time, so the majority is kept at the Northfield base.

There are more than 100,000 curios inside.

And it’s not just paintings. The venue hosts everything from old wedding dresses to historic toys and items of jewellery.

Old signs like these line the walls. Image: DC Thomson

What are some of the most interesting items?

While there are far, far too many to choose from, here are a few exciting examples:

Shona Elloitt, lead curator, with former Provost Barney Crockett and a painting gifted to the city by renowned artist Alberto Morrocco. The artwork, which depicts a vase of flowers, was given to Causewayend School, which Morrocco attended as a child.
This historical arrivals board came from Aberdeen Joint Station on Guild Street. The first Joint Station was opened in 1867, uniting the Great North of Scotland Railway with the Caledonian Railway and Deeside lines. This was replaced with a new Joint Station, built from 1913. The site was significantly redesigned in the 1970s and 80s and the Treasure Hub acquired pieces from the station during that time. Image: Aberdeen Treasure Hub
Here we have a control room desk which was designed and built by the BBC and used at their Beechgrove site in Aberdeen. The desk was constructed in 1963 and used until 1987, when it was replaced with a more powerful system. Sesame Street’s Big Bird is in a cabinet of toys beside it!
Edinburgh artist Kenny Hunter’s Feedback Loop statue used to be in the court at Aberdeen Art Gallery, and is now in the Treasure Hub. The 2003 work depicts a Japanese teenager from the streets of Harajuku in Tokyo.

Can I visit the Aberdeen Treasure Hub?

Visitor numbers proved a thorny issue when the facility first opened.

In its first eight months, the centre attracted about 800 visitors – with only three people touring the facility across January 2017.

The Treasue Hub has been out of bounds for a chunk of its brief existence. Image: DC Thomson

The council responded with a range of fun day events, until the pandemic left the Aberdeen Treasure Hub closed once again.

It would remain shut to visitors until late into 2022.

Manor Park pupils take photos of artwork at Aberdeen Treasure Hub on a visit a few years ago.

Since then it has been open to “researchers, schools, and special interest groups for tailored behind-the-scenes tours and research visits”.

Members of the public are allowed in on special open days, with the next planned for November.

Artist’s praise for ‘wonderful collection’

Recently, a group of youngsters from nearby Northfield Academy got a look inside.

They curated their own exhibition for an open day in June, with artist Mhairi Allan helping.

She said: “Seeing how everyone has reacted to getting special access to the collection has been wonderful.”

Read more about the Aberdeen Treasure Hub here.

We visited Aberdeen’s mysterious Masonic Temple – and explored the underground crypt

