Ross County boss Malky Mackay credits Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers for role in his managerial journey

Mackay was part of Rodgers' coaching team when he took charge of Watford in 2008.

By Andy Skinner
Malky Mackay (right) alongside Brendan Rodgers. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay (right) alongside Brendan Rodgers. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay is relishing his reunion with Brendan Rodgers when Ross County make the opening day Premiership trip to Celtic.

Rodgers has returned for a second spell at Parkhead following the departure of Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham, with his first competitive match against the Staggies.

The 50-year-old began his senior managerial career at Watford in 2008, having previously been in charge at of Chelsea’s reserves.

When he arrived at Vicarage Road he inherited a coaching team that included Mackay, who had retired from playing earlier that year.

Rodgers has since gone on to manage Liverpool, Leicester City and Swansea City along with his two spells at Celtic, with Mackay insisting the Northern Irishman took little time to make an impression on him.

Mackay said: “Brendan helped me lots on the coaching side. I was at the club under Aidy Boothroyd, a really good manager, and a successful manager for Watford.

Malky Mackay alongside Aidy Boothroyd at Watford. Image: PA

“I learned a lot from him and then Brendan came in.

“I was fortunate enough that he kept me on because sometimes people just clean out the staff, as is their want.

“We became close and I learned a hell of a lot on the pitch from him. I was there on the pitch every day with him and you could tell he was first class, coming in as Chelsea reserve manager.

“The moment he stepped on the pitch, I realised how good he was.”

Mackay looked to Rodgers for advice during Scottish FA stint

As their respective careers have progressed, Mackay and Rodgers have remained close acquaintances.

When Mackay took up the role of performance director at the Scottish FA, he revealed he made sure one of his first meetings was with Rodgers in order to pick his brains about the development of young talent.

Malky Mackay speaks to Brendan Rodgers ahead of the Scottish Cup final in 2017. Image: SNS

Mackay added: “When he was Swansea manager, I was Cardiff manager. It was different leagues, so we could be up front in debate and discuss things without it crossing over into games.

“Then when he became Liverpool manager, we managed against each other.

“Latterly, I was out of work and able to spend some time with him at Liverpool as well.

“When I was at the Scottish FA, he was at Celtic and we’ve kept in touch all the way through.

“I wanted to go and sit with him and get a couple of hours to talk to him, and get his thoughts about what he had seen in Scottish football.

“He was obviously the manager of one of the biggest clubs, who have a huge youth academy, so I got his general thoughts on the youth of Scottish football.

Malky Mackay presents Brendan Rodgers with the PFA Scotland manager of the year award in 2017. Image: SNS

“We both love football, so there is a passion when we talk – and sometimes it was nothing to do with Celtic. It was about how players break through into first teams, differences in formations and styles, comparing England and Scotland, all of that.

“If you can’t take advice from people like that, then you chuck it.”

Tough challenge awaits Staggies at Parkhead

Celtic will unfurl the championship flag ahead of Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off, after Postecoglou guided them to a second successive title last term.

Mackay hopes the Dingwall men can rise to the occasion, adding: “It is a big game for the club in terms of that start, their flag day, and the fact he is the new manager returning.

“It is a day that is going to mean a lot to Celtic.”

