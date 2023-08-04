10 years on: Tivoli Theatre celebrates reopening anniversary with variety show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 years on: Tivoli Theatre celebrates reopening anniversary with variety show

The variety show will celebrate 10 years since the reopening of the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen.

By Lottie Hood
Tivoli Theatre Aberdeen
All funds from the event will go towards preserving the building. Image: Tivoli Theatre

An Aberdeen theatre is celebrating 10 years since it reopened following a major revamp.

The Tivoli Theatre first opened its doors in 1872, with stars including Charlie Chaplin, Stan Laurel and Julie Andrews treading the boards over the years.

But there have been several closures over the years, and the theatre – built by Frank Matcham, who also designed HM Theatre – eventually became a bingo hall in the mid 1960s.

In 1998, the last game of bingo was played and the grand building fell into disrepair.

That was until Aberdeen businessman Brian Hendry snapped it up, investing millions in an upgrade and bringing it back to its former glory in 2013.

Since then the independent theatre has shown dozens of locally produced shows, while also welcoming comedians and actors. Around 200 shows are staged each year.

Now, to mark the 10th anniversary of its reopening on September 23, a variety show featuring some of the north-east’s best talent is taking place.

Tivoli Theatre Aberdeen
The Tivoli Theatre was closed since the 1990s before reopening in 2013. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Helping preserve the building for ‘generations to come’

Organisers of the show say it is a celebration of the last 10 years, which has cemented the theatre as an “important venue in the arts and cultural life” of Aberdeen.

They hailed the support of local groups for which they are “extremely grateful”.

Tivoli Theatre fundraiser poster
Image: Tivoli Theatre

Among those taking part in the variety show are Attic Theatre, AYMT, Giz Giz, AAPA, Harlequin Productions and Gilbert & Sullivan Society.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be put back into the building to help preserve the theatre “for generations to come”.

For further information, or tickets, call 01224 592755 or e-mail info@thetivolitheatre.com

