10 years on: Tivoli Theatre celebrates reopening anniversary with variety show

An Aberdeen theatre is celebrating 10 years since it reopened following a major revamp.

The Tivoli Theatre first opened its doors in 1872, with stars including Charlie Chaplin, Stan Laurel and Julie Andrews treading the boards over the years.

But there have been several closures over the years, and the theatre – built by Frank Matcham, who also designed HM Theatre – eventually became a bingo hall in the mid 1960s.

In 1998, the last game of bingo was played and the grand building fell into disrepair.

That was until Aberdeen businessman Brian Hendry snapped it up, investing millions in an upgrade and bringing it back to its former glory in 2013.

Since then the independent theatre has shown dozens of locally produced shows, while also welcoming comedians and actors. Around 200 shows are staged each year.

Now, to mark the 10th anniversary of its reopening on September 23, a variety show featuring some of the north-east’s best talent is taking place.

Helping preserve the building for ‘generations to come’

Organisers of the show say it is a celebration of the last 10 years, which has cemented the theatre as an “important venue in the arts and cultural life” of Aberdeen.

They hailed the support of local groups for which they are “extremely grateful”.

Among those taking part in the variety show are Attic Theatre, AYMT, Giz Giz, AAPA, Harlequin Productions and Gilbert & Sullivan Society.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be put back into the building to help preserve the theatre “for generations to come”.

For further information, or tickets, call 01224 592755 or e-mail info@thetivolitheatre.com