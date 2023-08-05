Main Aberdeen route cordoned off after serious crash

A section of road at Lang Stracht in Aberdeen was closed to traffic at 4.37am today.

Police closed the area between the A9119 junction and Skye Road following the incident.

The road remains closed this morning.

The road is cordoned off by police.

Emergency services are in attendance.

A notice on AA Traffic News Said: “Road closed due to serious crash on A944 Lang Stracht both ways from A9119 to Skye Road.”

Motorists are asked to find an alternative route.

Police have been asked to comment.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said they had not been called to the incident.

More to follow.