Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Vandalism closes public toilets in Stonehaven and Inverbervie

Police are now appealing for information following both incidents of vandalism.

By Shanay Taylor
Public toilets in Stonehaven and Inverbervie were recently vandalised. Image: Police Scotland.

Public toilets in Stonehaven and Inverbervie are out of order after being damaged by vandals.

Police are appealing for information following both incidents of vandalism, which took place between 8am on Saturday July 29 and 8pm on Friday August 4.

The public toilets located on Margaret Street in Stonehaven and Church Street in Inverbervie have been closed due to the damage.

Sergeant Griffin of the Kincardine and Mearns community policing team said: “Antisocial behaviour can adversely affect the quality of life in our communities and diminish the feeling of community safety.

Anyone with information should tell police

“Where instances of antisocial behaviour such as this are reported to police, officers will endeavour to conduct thorough and robust investigations to ensure those responsible are dealt with in the most appropriate way.

 

“Over the summer months, officers have been conducting increased foot patrols and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns surrounding antisocial behaviour to come forward and speak with local officers.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/0145771/23.

