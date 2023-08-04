Union Terrace Gardens: First market to be held since £30m revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union Terrace Gardens: First market to be held since £30m revamp

Common Sense Coffee House and Bar has organised the craft market to show Aberdonians what the reimagined UTG can accommodate - starting with their terrace in Rosemount Viaduct.

By Alastair Gossip
Company director John Wigglesworth and customer Glen Coady are excited for the craft market on the terrace outside Common Sense Coffee House and Bar later this month. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Markets are to return to Union Terrace Gardens after “many, many years”.

The terrace outside Common Sense Coffee House and Bar in Rosemount Viaduct will come alive with traders on Sunday August 27.

It has proven a popular spot with those out to enjoy the sun in Aberdeen this summer.

Union Terrace Gardens market a ‘showcase’ of refurbished city centre

And now organiser John Wigglesworth hopes a craft market will become a regular draw for the community to make the most of the reimagined space.

This month’s market will be the first since the £30 million refurbishment of the city centre gardens, which finally reopened to the public last December.

John Wigglesworth wants to show off his terrace above Union Terrace Gardens before the last of the summer sun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Director of Celera, which runs Common Sense, John wants to showcase what the new-look UTG can offer before the last of the summer sun.

And he was “delighted” to reveal his plans to The Press and Journal.

He said: “The team has worked very hard to get this first one to happen before the end of summer at Union Terrace Gardens.

“We can allow visitors to start to see what is possible and will be possible across all the spaces in this wonderful garden and terrace.”

‘We want to make Aberdeen city centre an even more interesting place’

Outside his coffee house, which opened last September, as many as nine stalls will be lined up.

Craft goods expected to be on sale will include packaged food, ceramics and stained glass, wooden craft items, candles and felting kits.

The event will run from 12pm to 4pm, with space yet for more traders to sign up.

Union Terrace Gardens from above on July 9 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
John added that when his became “the first business to put its energy into UTG”, he always envisaged community events and small markets as part of the picture.

He believes these will “let people see the work that many businesses and organisations are doing to make our city centre an even more interesting place”.

The businessman added: “This event will be relaxed, open to all and a very simple, special event as UTG has not hosted a market in many, many years.

“Come down have a nosy, get some drinks and explore the garden.”

Common Sense keen on community events in Union Terrace Gardens

The market is not the first community event John has run to draw people back to Union Terrace Gardens after its prolonged overhaul.

Artist Nicola Atkinson met with members of the public to give away the offcuts from her Memory Tree sculpture. John Wigglesworth helped to organise the community event in May. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
In May, he and artist Nicola Atkinson organised a give-away of pieces of her Memory Tree sculpture down at the other end of the park.

Earlier this week, west end bar SugarBird Wines announced they had taken just weeks to hit their £100,000 crowdfunding target to do up their new premises: the Burns pavilion at Union Terrace Gardens.

Hoping to open in November, it will be the last of the commercial premises built in the park’s refurb to be occupied.

Plans for the inside of the Burns pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens, the future home of SugarBird Wines. Image: Rebecca Lewis/SugarBird Wines
The Our Union Street coalition took on the Union Street pavilion in June on the basis they would vacate if a tenant emerged to pay full rates.

Common Sense Coffee House and Bar opened last September while work in UTG below rolled on.

Space for stalls on August 27 can be booked by emailing info@commonsense.co.uk.

