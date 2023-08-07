Double golden delight as Neil Fachie and Neah Evans wrap up world wins in Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Double golden delight as Neil Fachie and Neah Evans wrap up world wins in Glasgow

Champions' medal glory in the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome as crashes galore precede big victories for north-east stars.

By Paul Chalk
Matthew Rotherham and Neil Fachie of Great Britain win gold in the men's B sprint race of the UCI Cycling World Championships at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group
Matthew Rotherham and Neil Fachie of Great Britain win gold in the men's B sprint race of the UCI Cycling World Championships at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie and Cuminestown’s Neah Evans lit up the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow with stunning wins on a night where crashes added to the drama.

Fachie’s gold rush continued as he dashed to an 18th world-winning medal, while Evans can follow his lead further when she sets out to defend her points race title on Tuesday.

Inside the electric Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, 39-year-old Fachie and pilot Matthew Rotherham were victorious defenders of their crown in the men’s B Sprint gold final tonight.

The favourites lived up to that tag as they beat Germany’s Thomas Ulbricht with his pilot Robert Forstemann. They impressed by winning the first of a potential three-race final.

A strong finish on the back straight in race two had the crowd on their feet, cheering Fachie’s latest magical moment.

Matthew Rotherham and Neil Fachie lap up the celebrations. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

Fachie and Rotherham booked their place in the final thanks to qualifying earlier in the day when they defeated Australia’s Beau Wootton with pilot Byron Davies.

Fachie won his 17th gold medal on Friday when he defended his 1km time trial title by the narrowest of margins.

On that occasion, they edged out James Ball and Steffan Lloyd from Wales by a mere 0.042 seconds with Ulbricht and Forstemann walking off with bronze.

Fachie – Special double gold as a dad

Fachie, after winning his 18th rainbow jersey, summed up what it means to him.

He told the BBC, these Championship have led to his: “First two world titles as a dad, and it does make it extra special.

“It is special to be in front of a home crowd and the atmosphere is unreal here.

“When you are up racing side by side and you are going for gold you hear that crowd roar, and it is so buzzing.”

Prior to Fachie’s magical Monday night triumph, GB’s Ethan Vernon came first in the men’s elite elimination race, surviving a chance to clinch his victory.

Fellow Scot, Jack Carlin from Paisley earned bronze in the elite sprint bronze final tonight against Polish opponent Mateusz Rudyk.

Evans on track for second gold shot

The golden streak continued as Evans, from Cuminestown near Turriff, wrapped up a pulsating victory in the women’s elite madison with GB team-mate Elinor Barker from Cardiff.

Both have won gold at European level in this event, and they won this world champion-class marathon despite a stoppage following a collision between the Netherlands and Italy.

The race had to be neutralised and, when the action resumed with nine laps remaining, the GB aces’ final two points collected at the death earned them top spot on 28 points, ahead of Australia on 25, France 22 and Poland 21.

Great Britain’s Elinor Barker (left) and Neah Evans. Image: Tim Goode/PA

Evans, 33, was thrilled to have shown quality when it mattered the most to get over the line for glory.

She told the BBC: “I remember thinking I have one sprint to go. Elinor is off the front and I have to come in and do two laps and we’ve won and then the gun went and it was like oh no, I don’t know if I have nine laps left in me. We got to the front and went hard and it worked.”

Barker added: “I was so unbelievably nervous all day yesterday thinking about all the scenarios that could have happened.

“As soon as it started I just had to think about the one that was happening. It was relief as soon as the gun started.

“We suddenly go through all the scenarios again. It looked like we were about to win, there were two laps to go and the race stopped for the crash.

“We were up and fine and weren’t injured but all the stress just came back. There was relief again to cross the line. I had a pretty good idea we just had to score as long as Australia and Poland didn’t win – but I just couldn’t celebrate until we saw it for sure because we crossed the line so close together.”

On Tuesday night, Evans will be out to defend her points race title.

Last week, Evans missed out on a bronze in the individual pursuit after being pipped to the medal by Bryony Botha of New Zealand.

She qualified for the bronze medal race after slicing almost two seconds off her personal best during qualification.

More from Other sports

Lewis Munro in action for Aberdeenshire. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Cricket: Aberdeenshire ease to victory against city rivals Gordonians
Fin Graham celebrates his victory in the men's C3 individual pursuit final at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships. Image: Shutterstock.
Strathpeffer cyclist Fin Graham successfully defends world title in C3 individual pursuit
Claire Maxwell in action for the Scotland netball team against Wales at the Commonwealth Games.
Netball: Claire Maxwell grateful for an 'amazing 14 years' after playing final game for…
Great Britain's Louise-Anna Ferguson in action in the elite women's final at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Ben Nevis Range, Fort William. Image: PA.
Charlie Hatton 'gobsmacked' after winning men's mountain bike downhill gold; Fort William's Louise-Anna Ferguson…
Great Britain's Faye Rogers wins gold in the Women's 100m butterfly S10 final during day five of the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester. Image: PA.
Aberdeen University student Faye Rogers strikes gold at Para Swimming World Championships
Great Britain's Neil Fachie (left) and Matt Rotherham celebrate on the podium after winning gold in the men's B 1km time trial final during day two of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow. Image: PA.
Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie claims thrilling gold at Cycling World Championships
Aimi Kenyon at the 2023 UCI Cycling Championships. Image: Shutterstock.
Aimi Kenyon narrowly misses out on Downhill Mountain Bike medal at Cycling World Championships
CR0043523 Danny Law request, Aberdeen. Eastern Premier League match Stoneywood-Dyce v Forfarshire. Pictured - Stoneywood's bowler Shaun Wolmarans. Saturday 17 June 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce seek vital win in Shaun Wolmarans' last game
Adi Hegde has been called up to the Scotland under-19 team.
Cricket: Aberdonian Adi Hegde relishing Scotland under-19 trip to Netherlands
Lauren Bell at the UCI Cycling World Championships
Forres cyclist Lauren Bell claims team sprint silver medal at World Championships