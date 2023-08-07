Double golden delight as Neil Fachie and Neah Evans wrap up world wins in Glasgow

Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie and Cuminestown’s Neah Evans lit up the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow with stunning wins on a night where crashes added to the drama.

Fachie’s gold rush continued as he dashed to an 18th world-winning medal, while Evans can follow his lead further when she sets out to defend her points race title on Tuesday.

Inside the electric Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, 39-year-old Fachie and pilot Matthew Rotherham were victorious defenders of their crown in the men’s B Sprint gold final tonight.

The favourites lived up to that tag as they beat Germany’s Thomas Ulbricht with his pilot Robert Forstemann. They impressed by winning the first of a potential three-race final.

A strong finish on the back straight in race two had the crowd on their feet, cheering Fachie’s latest magical moment.

Fachie and Rotherham booked their place in the final thanks to qualifying earlier in the day when they defeated Australia’s Beau Wootton with pilot Byron Davies.

Fachie won his 17th gold medal on Friday when he defended his 1km time trial title by the narrowest of margins.

On that occasion, they edged out James Ball and Steffan Lloyd from Wales by a mere 0.042 seconds with Ulbricht and Forstemann walking off with bronze.

Fachie – Special double gold as a dad

Fachie, after winning his 18th rainbow jersey, summed up what it means to him.

He told the BBC, these Championship have led to his: “First two world titles as a dad, and it does make it extra special.

“It is special to be in front of a home crowd and the atmosphere is unreal here.

“When you are up racing side by side and you are going for gold you hear that crowd roar, and it is so buzzing.”

Prior to Fachie’s magical Monday night triumph, GB’s Ethan Vernon came first in the men’s elite elimination race, surviving a chance to clinch his victory.

Fellow Scot, Jack Carlin from Paisley earned bronze in the elite sprint bronze final tonight against Polish opponent Mateusz Rudyk.

Evans on track for second gold shot

The golden streak continued as Evans, from Cuminestown near Turriff, wrapped up a pulsating victory in the women’s elite madison with GB team-mate Elinor Barker from Cardiff.

Both have won gold at European level in this event, and they won this world champion-class marathon despite a stoppage following a collision between the Netherlands and Italy.

The race had to be neutralised and, when the action resumed with nine laps remaining, the GB aces’ final two points collected at the death earned them top spot on 28 points, ahead of Australia on 25, France 22 and Poland 21.

Evans, 33, was thrilled to have shown quality when it mattered the most to get over the line for glory.

She told the BBC: “I remember thinking I have one sprint to go. Elinor is off the front and I have to come in and do two laps and we’ve won and then the gun went and it was like oh no, I don’t know if I have nine laps left in me. We got to the front and went hard and it worked.”

Barker added: “I was so unbelievably nervous all day yesterday thinking about all the scenarios that could have happened.

“As soon as it started I just had to think about the one that was happening. It was relief as soon as the gun started.

“We suddenly go through all the scenarios again. It looked like we were about to win, there were two laps to go and the race stopped for the crash.

“We were up and fine and weren’t injured but all the stress just came back. There was relief again to cross the line. I had a pretty good idea we just had to score as long as Australia and Poland didn’t win – but I just couldn’t celebrate until we saw it for sure because we crossed the line so close together.”

On Tuesday night, Evans will be out to defend her points race title.

Last week, Evans missed out on a bronze in the individual pursuit after being pipped to the medal by Bryony Botha of New Zealand.

She qualified for the bronze medal race after slicing almost two seconds off her personal best during qualification.