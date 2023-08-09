Look inside last Pennan fishing cottage as it could become £70,000 dream home

A small part of north-east history could soon be someone’s dream home by the sea…

Last year, plans to turn the final surviving fishing cottage in Pennan into a modern home were approved by Aberdeenshire Council.

The 40 Pennan address faces out onto the Moray Firth, and is one of several picturesque 18th century buildings dotted along the shore.

Boatshed had fallen into decay

The coastal community was made famous in Local Hero, and is renowned as one of Scotland’s most scenic villages.

The cottage was later used as a boatshed, before falling into disuse and becoming “uninhabitable”.

Developers said the dilapidated cottage stood out as an “unsightly object”.

The plans were sealed in 2022, and north-east property firm Masson Glennie has now released a video showcasing its potential.

Would Pennan property for sale be your dream home?

A drone camera swoops down on the row of pristine white homes, beneath a clear summer sky.

Viewers are then taken on a tour of the derelict building, which remains filled with remnants of its nautical past.

It would require some considerable TLC, but Masson Glennie hails it as “a development opportunity in one of Buchan’s most sought after and prime locations”.

The website states: “This former ‘boathouse’ certainly has one of the most enviable views of the surrounding coastline and out to sea.

“Upon completion would this be your ‘dream home’?”

Property hits the market amid concerns for fishing village

Earlier this year, Pennan was thrust into the spotlight as Local Hero, which was filmed there, marked its 40th anniversary.

But it came as the remaining dozen full-time residents said the rise of AirBnB accommodation was “ripping the soul out of the community”.

Plans for 40 Pennan initially stated aims to turn it into a short-term let, but its future use will depend on the wishes of any new owner.

You can see the property listing here.