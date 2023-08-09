Look inside last Pennan fishing cottage as it could become £70,000 dream home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Look inside last Pennan fishing cottage as it could become £70,000 dream home

The traditional property offers impressive views of the Moray Firth.

By Ben Hendry
A derelict Pennan fishing cottage has gone up for sale and could become a new "dream home".. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A small part of north-east history could soon be someone’s dream home by the sea…

Last year, plans to turn the final surviving fishing cottage in Pennan into a modern home were approved by Aberdeenshire Council.

The 40 Pennan address faces out onto the Moray Firth, and is one of several picturesque 18th century buildings dotted along the shore.

Scenic Pennan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Boatshed had fallen into decay

The coastal community was made famous in Local Hero, and is renowned as one of Scotland’s most scenic villages.

The cottage was later used as a boatshed, before falling into disuse and becoming “uninhabitable”.

Developers said the dilapidated cottage stood out as an “unsightly object”.

The plans were sealed in 2022, and north-east property firm Masson Glennie has now released a video showcasing its potential.

Watch the footage here:

**ADDED TO THE MARKET TODAY**40 Pennan, Pennan – Offers Over £70,000!!We are delighted to offer a development opportunity in one of Buchan’s most sought after and prime locations. This former boathouse (with permission for conversion to a private residence), certainly has one of the most enviable views of the surrounding coastline and out to sea. Could this be your Dream Home?!To arrange a viewing, get in touch with our Fraserburgh office on 01346 513338 or visit our website at https://massonglennie.co.uk/property/40-pennan-pennan/

Posted by Masson Glennie on Monday, 7 August 2023

Would Pennan property for sale be your dream home?

A drone camera swoops down on the row of pristine white homes, beneath a clear summer sky.

Viewers are then taken on a tour of the derelict building, which remains filled with remnants of its nautical past.

The Pennan fishing cottage could become a dream home after going up for sale. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

It would require some considerable TLC, but Masson Glennie hails it as “a development opportunity in one of Buchan’s most sought after and prime locations”.

The website states: “This former ‘boathouse’ certainly has one of the most enviable views of the surrounding coastline and out to sea.

“Upon completion would this be your ‘dream home’?”

Do you fancy a life by the sea in Pennan? Let us know in our comments section below

Property hits the market amid concerns for fishing village

Earlier this year, Pennan was thrust into the spotlight as Local Hero, which was filmed there, marked its 40th anniversary.

Pennan’s famous red telephone box as seen in Local Hero. Image: Polaris Publishing.

But it came as the remaining dozen full-time residents said the rise of AirBnB accommodation was “ripping the soul out of the community”.

Plans for 40 Pennan initially stated aims to turn it into a short-term let, but its future use will depend on the wishes of any new owner.

You can see the property listing here.

What is Local Hero village REALLY like now? Fears for Pennan’s future as Airbnb takeover ‘rips soul out of community’

