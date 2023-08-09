Alan Hughes upbeat about new-look Wick Academy

Alan Hughes has challenged Wick Academy’s new squad to return the club to former glories.

It is a new-look Scorries side who have started the campaign, with eight summer signings in the squad for Saturday’s draw with Deveronvale.

Defender Hughes, who made his Academy debut in 2011, has seen Wick challenging at the top end of the Breedon Highland League in the past and is keen to climb the table again following last term’s 16th-placed finish.

The 28-year-old said: “The main thing now is that there’s lots of competition in the squad.

“There’s multiple players for every position and we’ll all have to fight for our place.

“It’s healthy to have that and it should help us kick on.

“I’m looking forward to seeing some of the new boys flourishing in the team.

“I’d like to help the club progress back up the way – there’s been a big transition.

“I’ve seen Wick 10 years ago when they were up at the top end of the league and a really good side.

“But players get older and retire, or players leave, so you have to refresh things and build again and that’s what the the club is doing.

“There have been some great players here over the years, unfortunately a lot of them have retired now.

“But for the news guys, they’ve got the chance to take over the mantle.”

This weekend Wick take a break from league action as they face Nairn County in the preliminary round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

He added: “I’m looking forward to the game against Nairn, the cup competitions are always something you want to do well in.

“I’m confident in the players we’ve got that we can get a result on the day.”