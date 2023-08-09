Alan Hughes upbeat about new-look Wick Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alan Hughes upbeat about new-look Wick Academy

The Scorries squad has been refreshed this season and the defender believes the future is bright.

By Callum Law
Alan Hughes has challenged Wick Academy’s new squad to return the club to former glories.

It is a new-look Scorries side who have started the campaign, with eight summer signings in the squad for Saturday’s draw with Deveronvale.

Defender Hughes, who made his Academy debut in 2011, has seen Wick challenging at the top end of the Breedon Highland League in the past and is keen to climb the table again following last term’s 16th-placed finish.

The 28-year-old said: “The main thing now is that there’s lots of competition in the squad.

“There’s multiple players for every position and we’ll all have to fight for our place.

“It’s healthy to have that and it should help us kick on.

“I’m looking forward to seeing some of the new boys flourishing in the team.

“I’d like to help the club progress back up the way – there’s been a big transition.

“I’ve seen Wick 10 years ago when they were up at the top end of the league and a really good side.

“But players get older and retire, or players leave, so you have to refresh things and build again and that’s what the the club is doing.

“There have been some great players here over the years, unfortunately a lot of them have retired now.

“But for the news guys, they’ve got the chance to take over the mantle.”

This weekend Wick take a break from league action as they face Nairn County in the preliminary round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

He added: “I’m looking forward to the game against Nairn, the cup competitions are always something you want to do well in.

“I’m confident in the players we’ve got that we can get a result on the day.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Wick Academy v Deveronvale; Rothes v Brora Rangers

