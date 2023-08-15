Oh What A Legacy: Tribute show to be held for Peterhead doctor and panto star Iain Small

A Peterhead theatre stalwart will be remembered by his co-stars at a special show next month.

Dr Iain Small, a well-known figure in the Blue Toon – both on stage and in his professional capacity as a doctor – died in June aged 62.

Tributes poured in for the father-of-four, and now an on-stage celebration, called Oh What a Legacy, will be held at Peterhead Theatre.

Steph Wemyss and Alasdair Corbett, founders of Centre Stage Productions, wanted to pay tribute to their “dear friend” within the theatre community.

They are remaining tight-lipped about what the audience can expect but promised a special night for all.

‘Tribute to our friend’

Mrs Wemyss, 36, said: “Iain was a huge part of Centre Stage, and a massive influence to heaps of folk.

“The show will be a Centre Stage tribute to our friend.

“He was a really close friend to both of us and a huge inspiration.

“We really looked up to Iain so much. He really shaped our adult life, and was a dear friend to us.”

The charity production company has been doing shows for more than 10 years, but say this one is the most special.

Centre Stage Productions typically hosts one show a year for a charity of their choice. Their last show was in May, which raised funds for Motor Neuron Disease (MND).

As well as paying tribute to Dr Small, the show will raise fund for his daughter’s Lorna Kennedy’s London Marathon effort. She is running for Asthma and Lung UK, a charity that was close to Dr Small’s heart.

Tickets sold out in week

Dr Small was heavily involved in almost every aspect of community life in Peterhead for more than 30 years.

He was a dedicated long-serving local GP – and team doctor for Peterhead FC – and regular on stage in the town’s pantos. After retiring as dame, he took on many roles back stage.

His popularity is telling, as all tickets for the show sold out within a week.

Mrs Wemyss added: “There will be things Iain loved throughout the show, and there could even be some videos of Ian doing what he loved.

“We pick songs to sing, rehearse only on the day of the show, and then perform at night.

“It’s all very fast-paced.

“Iain presented our shows and had everyone in the palm of his hands with his dad jokes, so we can’t wait to honour him.

“We looked up to him so much and this is the least we could do.”

Oh What A Legacy is taking place at Peterhead theatre on September 30. Further information on the event can be found here.