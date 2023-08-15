Oh What A Legacy: Tribute show to be held for Peterhead doctor and panto star Iain Small

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oh What A Legacy: Tribute show to be held for Peterhead doctor and panto star Iain Small

A poignant tribute show will be held in Peterhead next month to pay tribute to Dr Iain Small.

By Shanay Taylor
Dr Iain Small with the team at Centre Stage Productions Picture shows; Dr Iain Small with the team at Centre Stage Productions. Peterhead. Supplied by Centre Stage Productions. Date; Unknown
Iain Small with his friends at Centre Stage Productions, who are preparing to put on a tribute to him in Peterhead next month. Image: Centre Stage Productions.

A Peterhead theatre stalwart will be remembered by his co-stars at a special show next month.

Dr Iain Small, a well-known figure in the Blue Toon – both on stage and in his professional capacity as a doctor – died in June aged 62.

Tributes poured in for the father-of-four, and now an on-stage celebration, called Oh What a Legacy, will be held at Peterhead Theatre.

Steph Wemyss and Alasdair Corbett, founders of Centre Stage Productions, wanted to pay tribute to their “dear friend” within the theatre community.

They are remaining tight-lipped about what the audience can expect but promised a special night for all.

Dr Iain Small wearing a kilt suit while smiling and leaning on a post looing at the camera.
Dr Iain Small was a much-loved and respected figure in Peterhead. Image: Small family.

‘Tribute to our friend’

Mrs Wemyss, 36, said: “Iain was a huge part of Centre Stage, and a massive influence to heaps of folk.

“The show will be a Centre Stage tribute to our friend.

“He was a really close friend to both of us and a huge inspiration.

“We really looked up to Iain so much. He really shaped our adult life, and was a dear friend to us.”

The charity production company has been doing shows for more than 10 years, but say this one is the most special.

Centre Stage Productions typically hosts one show a year for a charity of their choice. Their last show was in May, which raised funds for Motor Neuron Disease (MND).

As well as paying tribute to Dr Small, the show will raise fund for his daughter’s Lorna Kennedy’s London Marathon effort. She is running for Asthma and Lung UK, a charity that was close to Dr Small’s heart.

Iain Small was a well-known face due to his commitment to many groups in the town – including Peterhead Panto Group. Image Submitted: Small family

Tickets sold out in week

Dr Small was heavily involved in almost every aspect of community life in Peterhead for more than  30 years.

He was a dedicated long-serving local GP – and team doctor for Peterhead FC – and regular on stage in the town’s pantos. After retiring as dame, he took on many roles back stage.

His popularity is telling, as all tickets for the show sold out within a week.

Mrs Wemyss added: “There will be things Iain loved throughout the show, and there could even be some videos of Ian doing what he loved.

“We pick songs to sing, rehearse only on the day of the show, and then perform at night.

“It’s all very fast-paced.

“Iain presented our shows and had everyone in the palm of his hands with his dad jokes, so we can’t wait to honour him.

“We looked up to him so much and this is the least we could do.”

Oh What A Legacy is taking place at Peterhead theatre on September 30. Further information on the event can be found here.

Conversation