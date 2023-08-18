‘The end of an era’: Threaplands Garden Centre has new owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘The end of an era’: Threaplands Garden Centre has new owner

Founders Grant and Scott Higgins sold the business to their long-time employee and partner Ben Laing.

By Ross Hempseed
Threaplands Garden Centre now under the ownership of the Laing family. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Threaplands Garden Centre now under the ownership of the Laing family. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The brothers behind a popular Moray garden centre have sold it on after nearly 30 years.

Scott and Grant Higgins opened Threaplands Garden Centre, near Elgin, in 1995.

They build it on land purchased by their grandfather, James Milne, in the 1950s for a pig farm.

The duo put all their effort into creating a garden centre which would draw in customers travelling along the A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road.

They worked alongside their landscaping supervisor, Ben Laing, who eventually took the reigns to project manage a new garden centre building.

Grant Higgins, Ben Laing and Scott Higgins. Image: Threaplands.

His hard work and dedication showed when he roped in family members to help at weekends and would encourage contractors to help bring the vision to life.

The centre opened in 2018, but the work was far from done as the premises expanded with a new restaurant, a new dog-friendly covered area, and a new play area.

‘The end of an era’ at Threaplands

It was then that Mr Laing decided to invest in the centre, and has now taken over the business along with his father Neil, wife Julie and daughter Olivia.

Mr Laing said: “In 2018 the Laing family invested in the company when the new garden centre was being built.

“Since that initial step, I became a director and my father has become an integral part of the business.

Threaplands restaurant is popular with travellers along the A96. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Our involvement has grown to a level that when Scott Higgins retired in 2022, and Grant Higginâ€™s focus being on the landscaping business, it was the natural step for us to take over the garden centre.”

Scott wanted to spend more time with his four grandchildren as well as travel across the country with his wife Linda in their motorhome.

Grant has taken over the landscaping arm of the business and operates at an adjacent site to Threaplands.

Mr Laing described the departure of the founding brothers as “the end of an era” while the brother wished the Laing family “every success for the future”.

More from Moray

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
All you need to know about the Elgin Food and Drink Festival this weekend
A fire in Moray earlier this year. Image: Supplied
Deliberate fire raising up in Elgin, Lossiemouth and Buckie
Dishes from Elgin
Who serves the most Instagrammable dishes in Elgin? These 5 businesses do...
Minibuses Outfit Moray.
Outfit Moray issues plea for volunteer minibus drivers
An aerial view of the site for Dallas Dhu homes development at Forres
Road safety issues raised over plans for 180 new homes at Forres
The former site of Elgin Curling Club's pond. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Developers reveal when new life could be given to Moray curling pond site
Chairman of the economic development and infrastructure committee Marc Macrae says the dualling of the A96 is no further forward than it was seven years ago. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray frustration as Scottish Government insists it is 'absolutelyÂ committed' to improving the A96
2
Lesley Still, the new chief of spaceport operations for Orbex.
Forres firm Orbex brings in spaceport chief in countdown to north blast-off
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross criticised the 15 mile wind farm cable as adding to the 'exploitation' of the Moray landscape. Image; Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
15-mile wind farm cable adding to the 'exploitation and industrialisation' of Moray landscape
Scroll down to see our gallery full of P1 pics from all across the Highlands and Moray.
Gallery: Your primary one pics across the Highlands and Moray

Conversation