Crathes Castle crash fears as drivers face ‘frightening’ blind junction leaving Aberdeenshire landmark

One local councillor recalled how she and her family had "pulled people out of cars" left damaged on the Deeside route.

By Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco
Councillor Ann Ross is calling for the speed limit at Crathes Castle to be reduced.
Councillor Ann Ross is calling for the speed limit at Crathes Castle to be reduced. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Drivers leaving Crathes Castle face a “frightening” blind junction, and it could be “just a matter of time until someone is seriously hurt”.

The claims about one of Aberdeenshire’s most famous tourist attractions were made amid pleas for the speed limit along that stretch of the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road.

Concerned residents have now petitioned the council to take action to improve road safety at the spot.

They want to see a 30mph limit throughout the area on the outskirts of Banchory.

But they’ve now been left in limbo, with Aberdeenshire Council instead opting to investigate the issue as part of a county-wide speed review.

Police at the scene of a four-car crash between Banchory and Crathes in April 2022.
Four cars were involved in a crash between Banchory and Crathes in April 2022. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

What is the current speed limit at the Crathes Castle stretch?

Right now, the speed limit on the A93 is 40 mph throughout Crathes village, before increasing to 60 mph for a half-mile stretch.

It then drops back down to 40 mph at Milton of Crathes.

The nearby junction with the A957 Slug Road to Stonehaven (near Crathes village hall), currently restricts speed to 30 mph.

Map with a junction on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road near Crathes Castle marked yellow to show the proposed continuous speed limit at Crathes.
The stretch marked in yellow shows the proposed continuous speed limit at Crathes, which would see much of the area limited to 30 mph. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Does ‘frightening’ blind junction at Crathes Castle require speed limit?

The issue came to a head at a recent meeting. with officials inciting fury by insisting the existing setup is “appropriate”.

Local councillor Ann Ross, who is spearheading calls for the change, fired back angrily.

She said: “The current position of having three separate speed limits within a short stretch of the A93 is wholly unrealistic and unsafe.

‘The random nature of the existing arrangement defies any rationale of common sense.”

Local councillor Ann Ross, who is spearheading calls for the speed limit change at Crathes Castle, Aberdeenshire.
Ann Ross is fighting for changes. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

The Conservative even told the meeting that she and her family have “pulled people out of cars there” in the aftermath of a smash.

Councillor Sarah Brown shared her own experiences navigating the “blind junction” outside of the popular Crathes Castle.

She said: “Trying to get out of Crathes Castle is frightening as a driver, trying to pull out on a fast section of road.”

The Crathes Castle junction
The exit to Crathes Castle, labelled ‘frightening’ and ‘dangerous’ by several area councillors. Image: Google Maps

Councillor Eileen Durno also brought up the “dangerous exit” outside Crathes Castle.

She explained that the predicament was one of the first things locals spoke to her about following her election in 2017.

‘It’s only a matter of time…’

As we reported at the time, the committee unanimously approved a 40mph speed limit in the area in 2019.

But this isn’t enough, it’s now being claimed.

Car on the side of the road after a crash on the A93 at Crathes Castle in October 2021.
Emergency services responded to a one-vehicle crash on the A93 at Crathes Castle in October 2021.<br />Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Ms Ross pointed to the increasing popularity of the adjacent Deeside Way cycling and walking trail as a good reason  for lowering the limit.

“It’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt,” she said.

The Banchory and Mid Deeside Tory urged the committee to progress plans to reduce the limit.

Crathes calls spark area-wide speed review

However, convenor Robbie Withey suggested that the council should review speed limit policies across all of Aberdeenshire.

Independent Councillor Robbie Withey who suggested that the council should review speed limit policies across all of Aberdeenshire and not just as Crathes Castle.
Independent Councillor Robbie Withey in his home ward of Alford. Supplied Image.

Do you think the speed should be reduced at Crathes Castle? Let us know in our comments section below

In response, an angry Ms Ross accused Mr Withey of not listening to her constituents.

“I really feel that local people have been let down today,’ she said.

‘Their wishes have not been heard, but I’m not surprised.”

Mr Withey retorted: “I absolutely have listened…

“What I’m actually suggesting is that we listen to everyone. Let’s take the whole lot together.”

The council voted to carry out a review of speed limit policy across Aberdeenshire.

Would ‘a Wetherspoons do great in Banchory’? Locals share what they want for town’s food and drink scene

Conversation